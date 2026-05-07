Source: The Washington Post / Getty

A major transition is coming to the Queen City. Mayor Vi Lyles has announced that she will resign as Charlotte mayor effective June 30, ending nearly a decade in the city’s top elected role and more than 30 years of service in city government.

Mayor Lyles says the decision is personal – she wants to spend more time with her grandchildren and believes it’s time for the next generation of leadership to step forward.

This marks an historic chapter for Charlotte as the city’s first Black woman mayor. She served five terms (elected 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023, 2025), making her the second-longest serving mayor in the city’s history. During her time in office, Charlotte saw major conversations around growth, housing, transit, policing, and development – all while the city continued expanding at a rapid pace.

Lyles says stepping down early will give voters more time to learn about candidates ahead of the next election, and she made it clear she does not plan to endorse anyone right now.

Now, the attention turns to what happens next for Charlotte leadership. The Charlotte City Council will vote to appoint someone to serve out the remainder of Mayor Vi Lyles’ term. In the meantime, Mayor Pro Tem James Mitchell is expected to help lead City Council meetings and handle some mayoral responsibilities temporarily. But it’s important to note that he does not automatically become mayor. He would only officially take over the role if a majority of the Council votes to appoint him.

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles Announces Resignation, Ending Historic Tenure as City’s First Black Female Mayor was originally published on praisecharlotte.com