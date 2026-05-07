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The Impact Networks BOBBY JONES

The Impact Networks BOBBY JONES PRESENTS

Published on May 7, 2026

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67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Special Merit Awards Ceremony and Nominees Reception
Source: Monica Schipper / Getty

Air Date : Saturday, May 9, 2026

NEW AIRING TIME – 3:00 PM EST. , 2:00 PM CST.

Artist:

Nashville Super Choir – featuring Mary Glover

Joshua Morgan,

Bobby ones Classic, Dorinda Clark Cole, Tamela Mann and

Walter Barnes & Men of Ministry

The Impact Networks BOBBY JONES PRESENTS was originally published on praiserichmond.com

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