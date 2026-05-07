The Impact Networks BOBBY JONES
The Impact Networks BOBBY JONES PRESENTS
Air Date : Saturday, May 9, 2026
NEW AIRING TIME – 3:00 PM EST. , 2:00 PM CST.
Artist:
Nashville Super Choir – featuring Mary Glover
Joshua Morgan,
Bobby ones Classic, Dorinda Clark Cole, Tamela Mann and
Walter Barnes & Men of Ministry
The Impact Networks BOBBY JONES PRESENTS was originally published on praiserichmond.com
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