Source: Marleen Moise / Getty/Sherwin Gardner

In a landmark move for global worship, Island Tribe Collective, the Caribbean’s premier worship movement founded by international gospel artist Sherwin Gardner, has officially partnered with Tyscot Records as the iconic label approaches its 50th anniversary.

This partnership represents a defining moment for Caribbean gospel music. Island Tribe Collective brings together voices from across the region including Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, The Bahamas, St. Lucia, Haiti, and beyond, creating music that reflects the culture, faith, and sound of the Caribbean for the global Church.

With their debut release “Living Proof” already making impact, the Collective is establishing itself as a fresh and authentic voice in the contemporary gospel and worship space, blending Caribbean rhythm with congregational worship in a way that connects across cultures.

“This moment is deeply meaningful for us,” says Sherwin Gardner. “What started as a vision to unify the Caribbean in worship is now stepping onto a global stage. Partnering with Tyscot is not just an opportunity, it’s alignment. We believe God is using this to amplify a sound that has always been here, but is now ready to be heard around the world.”

Tyscot Records President Bryant Scott shares the sentiment. “Island Tribe Collective carries something special. There is authenticity, excellence, and a clear sense of purpose in what they are building. We are honored to partner with them and help take this music to a wider audience.”

As new music, live recordings, and international collaborations begin to unfold, this partnership signals a new chapter not only for Island Tribe Collective, but for Caribbean worship as a whole.

Many islands. One sound. One worship.

Island Tribe Collective Signs with Tyscot Records was originally published on praiserichmond.com