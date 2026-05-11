Jevon Dewand and The Trap Starz Release Powerful Mother’s Day Anthem

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Atlanta, GA — In celebration of Mother’s Day, Jevon Dewand and The Trap Starz unveil a deeply moving new single dedicated to the strength, love, and sacrifice of mothers around the world. “You Only Get One” blends soulful emotion with Jevon’s innovative, powerful production, creating a heartfelt tribute and a timely reminder to cherish the women who give so much of themselves every day.

Jevon collaborates with Zacardi Cortez and Gaz Money on “You Only Get One,” further capturing the essence of unconditional love and the enduring impact of a mother’s presence and touch. Through powerful lyricism and evocative storytelling, the single highlights the often unseen sacrifices that define motherhood.

Jevon Dewand shared the inspiration behind the record:

“I created this track as a heartfelt tribute to mothers, inspired by the deep love and sacrifice they pour into their children every day. Teaming up with Zacardi Cortez and Gaz Money, I shaped the song into a powerful reminder that a mother’s presence isn’t something to take for granted—it’s truly a gift.

This song means everything to me and is a true dedication to all mothers, especially mine, who love unconditionally and sacrifice daily. I see mothers as real-life superheroes, making the hardest situations look effortless, all while carrying their own struggles with grace and a smile. You Only Get One isn’t just a line—it’s my mission to remind the world to give mothers their flowers while they can still smell them. This record touches my heart every time I hear it, and I’m proud to have created something that honors all the beautiful, strong, and loving mothers out there.”

With its emotional resonance and universal message, the single is poised to become a meaningful soundtrack for Mother’s Day and every day for years to come. “You Only Get One” encourages listeners to reflect, appreciate, and celebrate maternal love in all its forms. Jevon encourages listeners to use this song beyond the traditional Mother’s Day holiday and celebrate mothers every day.

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“You Only Get One” is available on all major streaming platforms on May 8. Additionally, you can watch the official music video now HERE. Download, stream, and dedicate this song to the mother in your life.

Jevon Dewand and The Trap Starz Release Powerful Mother’s Day Anthem was originally published on praiserichmond.com