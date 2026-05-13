Erica Campbell’s Love Talk: You Are Worth More Than Fragmented Love

✕

Watching Women Settle For Less

On a new Love Talk segment on Get Up Mornings With Erica Campbell, Erica shared that a panel show she has been watching stopped her in her tracks. The show features real people asking a panel about their relationship issues. What broke her heart was hearing how many women kept asking, “Should I leave this man?” In many cases, those same women later discovered the man was already married, had other children, or simply refused to claim them as a partner.

Fragmented Love Can Never Be Enough

Erica said the panel always handled the conversations with grace, but they kept coming back to one central theme. When you love yourself enough, someone else’s fragmented love can never satisfy you. She drew a key distinction about a partner giving you only 20%. It is not that they only have 20% to give, she said. It is that they only want to give you 20%. That difference matters. Erica said understanding the Father’s love for you makes it impossible to accept that kind of offering without noticing something is wrong.

Don’t Call It God’s Blessing When It Is Not

Erica shared a story about a friend who dated a man who was on drugs from the very beginning. The friend kept saying the Lord blessed the relationship. Erica told her to say it out loud and really think about it. She pointed out that her friend met him on drugs, fell in love on drugs and then wanted to call it God-ordained. She urged listeners to ask honestly: is this truly God’s plan for my life? Calling something a blessing does not make it one.

Walk Away, Set Boundaries And Require More

Erica told listeners they do not need to ask a thousand people a thousand questions when something is clearly not right. Instead, she said to listen to the Holy Spirit, who will not only lead you to walk away but give you the strength to do it. She urged women to stay covered in prayer during that process. She also warned against letting someone come back and forth without boundaries. Her closing message was short and powerful: you are worth someone’s genuine time and attention—not when they feel like it, but consistently. You are worth more.