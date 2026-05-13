Erica Campbell’s Ericaism: Carry Your Own Joy And Stop Living For People’s Opinions

God, not people's opinions, should govern your life and self-worth.

Bring your own love and joy into every situation, regardless of how others respond.

Joy is a powerful weapon against the enemy's attempts to steal your peace.

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Social Media, Anxiety And Other People’s Opinions

On a new Ericaism on Get Up Mornings With Erica Campbell, Erica talked about how our hyper-connected world feeds anxiety about what people think. With constant comments and posts on social media, many people feel overwhelmed by other people’s opinions. Erica said she has seen this pressure up close and knows how easily it can rob a person’s peace.

“Everybody Love Me, Don’t Tell Me Nothing Different”

Erica shared a powerful mindset she learned growing up in church from her Uncle Charles. He used to say, “I love you, and I love me, and everybody love me, and don’t you tell me nothing different.” As a child, she pictured walking into a room believing in her heart that everyone there loved her. Even though we do not live in that kind of world, she said the principle has helped save her mind. It keeps her from constantly worrying about what other people say.

Let God Run Your Life, Not “They”

Erica described an older woman whose every decision seemed driven by fear of what people might think. The woman would say, “I don’t want them to think I don’t love the Lord,” or “They’ll think I’m not saved.” Erica asked a simple question: why does it matter what they think when they will not stand with you before the Lord? She said she sits between generations—old enough to respect elders but young enough to understand she does not have to carry all their burdens. God runs her life, not “they.” Because of that, she focuses on pleasing God and letting his Word, not people’s shifting opinions, regulate her attitude, heart and self-image.

Bring Your Own Love And Joy Into The Room

Erica explained that people can love you one day and dislike you the next—even over something as simple as a song. Since their feelings change, they cannot govern how you feel about yourself or God. Instead, she chooses to “bring the amount of love I want to receive in the room.” She also brings the joy she wants to receive and refuses to take it personally when others cannot return it. Those people, she said, are often just broken and not ready.

Joy Is A Weapon And Your Identity Is Secure

Erica said not caring about what people say is a big part of how she does what she does, but it goes deeper than that. She intentionally carries her own joy and love, choosing to live in the joy of the Lord because that is where her strength comes from. She called joy a weapon and a battle cry that the enemy cannot steal when you truly walk in it. Even when criticism comes from family, she stays grounded in what God says: that she is loved, fearfully and wonderfully made, valuable and necessary. Her encouragement for listeners who struggle with others’ opinions is clear: bless them, remember who God says you are and tuck this truth in your pocket—“Everybody love me, and don’t you tell me nothing different.”