Why Your Mental Health Provider Should Be Licensed

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Let’s be honest: we are living in the age of the online expert. Allow me to set the scene. You’re scrolling through your favorite app, half-watching a “therapist” in a perfectly lit kitchen explaining why your partner is a narcissist, you’re being gaslit, and your situationship is actually a trauma response. The captions are clever. The advice feels personal. You save the video, send it to some friends, and start to think that maybe this is the kind of support you’ve been needing.

Here’s the thing: there’s a real difference between someone who talks about mental health online and someone who is actually trained, licensed, and qualified to provide mental health care. And in an era when wellness content is everywhere and “coach” can mean almost anything, knowing that difference isn’t just helpful — it’s essential.

Let’s talk about why your mental healthcare provider being licensed actually matters, and why a 60-second video, however validating, isn’t the same as care.

The Influencer Effect

First, let’s give credit where it’s due. Mental health content creators have done something valuable: they’ve helped normalize therapy, made mental health language more accessible, and reduced shame around seeking support. That’s real, and it matters.

But here’s where it gets tricky. Watching someone explain attachment styles on your lunch break is not the same as someone who knows you helping you understand your attachment patterns. Generalized content — no matter how aesthetic or relatable — can’t account for your history, your context, your nervous system, or the specific reasons you’re struggling right now.

And not every person making mental health content online is actually qualified to do so. The title “therapist” is legally protected in most states, but words and conjured titles like “psychology expert,” “coach,” “mentor,” “healer,” and “guide” are not. Anyone (and I mean anyone) can wake up tomorrow and decide they’re a “life coach” without a single hour of training. That’s not a knock on coaching as a profession, because legitimate coaches do important work. Rather, it’s a heads-up that the wellness corner of the internet is largely unregulated, and you deserve to know what you’re really getting.

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What It Actually Takes to Become Licensed

Let’s pull back the curtain on what licensure requires, because it’s a lot — and that’s the point.

Licensed mental health providers — whether they’re a Licensed Professional Clinical Counselor (LPCC), Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW), Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist (LMFT), psychologist, or psychiatrist — typically complete:

A graduate degree: Master’s or doctoral level, depending on the specialty. We’re talking years of focused academic training in human development, psychopathology, therapeutic interventions, ethics, and research.

Master’s or doctoral level, depending on the specialty. We’re talking years of focused academic training in human development, psychopathology, therapeutic interventions, ethics, and research. Supervised clinical hours: Most licenses require 2,000 to 4,000 hours of supervised clinical experience after completing graduate school. That’s thousands of hours seeing real clients while being closely mentored by an experienced licensed clinician.

Most licenses require 2,000 to 4,000 hours of supervised clinical experience after completing graduate school. That’s thousands of hours seeing real clients while being closely mentored by an experienced licensed clinician. National and state licensing exams: These are rigorous and comprehensive, designed to ensure providers genuinely understand what they’re doing.

These are rigorous and comprehensive, designed to ensure providers genuinely understand what they’re doing. Background checks and ongoing state oversight: Licensing boards verify credentials, monitor complaints, and have the authority to discipline or revoke licenses.

So when you see “LPCC,” “LCSW,” or “LMFT” after someone’s name, that’s not just alphabet soup. It represents years of education, supervised practice, and accountability to a state board.

Ethics: The Part That Doesn’t Make It to TikTok

Every licensed mental health provider operates under a binding code of ethics. These aren’t suggestions, they’re enforceable standards that govern things like:

Confidentiality: What you share in session is legally protected. There are very specific exceptions (like if you’re at risk of harming yourself or someone else), and your provider is required to be transparent about those upfront.

What you share in session is legally protected. There are very specific exceptions (like if you’re at risk of harming yourself or someone else), and your provider is required to be transparent about those upfront. Scope of practice: Licensed providers are required to work within their training. If something is outside their expertise, they’re ethically obligated to refer you elsewhere — not wing it.

Licensed providers are required to work within their training. If something is outside their expertise, they’re ethically obligated to refer you elsewhere — not wing it. Dual relationships: As much as we would like to, your therapist can’t also be your friend, your business partner, or your social media bestie. The boundary exists to protect you and the integrity of the work.

As much as we would like to, your therapist can’t also be your friend, your business partner, or your social media bestie. The boundary exists to protect you and the integrity of the work. Informed consent: You have a right to know what you’re signing up for, how the process works, what it costs, and what your rights are.

This is regulated protection. And it’s something a social media post simply can’t provide.

Accountability That Actually Means Something

Here’s a question worth sitting with: if a wellness influencer gives you advice that harms you, what happens?

Probably nothing. There’s no board to report them to. No license to revoke. No formal process to ensure they don’t keep doing the same thing to someone else.

With a licensed provider, that’s not the case. State licensing boards exist specifically to investigate complaints, enforce ethical standards, and protect the public. If a licensed provider behaves inappropriately, you have somewhere to go, and there are real consequences.

Accountability is one of the quiet but powerful reasons licensure matters. It means the system is structured around protecting you, not just the provider’s brand and ability to accept insurance.

Continuing Education: Because the Field Keeps Growing

Here’s something most people don’t realize: getting licensed isn’t the finish line. To maintain their license, providers must complete continuing education hours before each license renewal.

What this means for you: your provider isn’t relying on what they learned in grad school a decade ago. They’re staying current on emerging research, new therapeutic approaches, evolving best practices, and updated ethical guidelines. The field of mental health is always growing, and licensure ensures your provider grows with it.

Think about that in contrast to someone whose “training” is whatever podcasts they’ve listened to lately. There’s just no comparison.

So What Does This Mean for You?

None of this is about gatekeeping support or shaming you for enjoying mental health content online. Watch the helpful videos. Save the relatable memes. Follow the creators who make you feel seen.

But when it comes to the actual work — the deep, vulnerable, life-changing work of healing, growing, and making major decisions about your life — make sure the person guiding you has earned the right to do so. Ask about credentials. Look up their license on your state board’s website (yes, that’s public information).

You deserve more than attractive faces and clever captions. You deserve a provider who’s trained, accountable, and ethically committed to your well-being. That’s not a high bar — that’s the baseline. And you’re worth it.

Eboni Williams, a licensed psychotherapist and life coach based in Los Angeles, is committed to breaking down the stigma surrounding mental health, particularly for individuals of color. As an alumnus of Howard University, she is passionate about all things culture, traveling the world, and spending quality time with her loved ones.

SEE ALSO:

10 Reasons You Might Need To Consider Going To Therapy

How To Guard Your Mental Health During The Holidays





Why Your Mental Health Provider Should Be Licensed was originally published on newsone.com