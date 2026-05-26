Richmond Jazz and Music Festival Returns August 8-9

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RICHMOND, Va., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The Richmond Jazz and Music Festival (RJMF) returns August 8 and 9 for a two-day celebration of sound, culture and community featuring one of the festival’s deepest and most dynamic lineups to date. Festival passes are now on sale.

Now in its 16th year, the festival, produced by JMI and powered by Dominion Energy, has become one of the region’s premier live music experiences, drawing thousands of attendees from across the country each summer while generating significant economic impact for the Richmond region.

Headlining this year’s festival is neo-soul icon Erykah Badu, a multi-Grammy Award winner and returning festival favorite. She is joined by jazz great Peter White, Grammy-winning jazz vocalist Samara Joy, the 2023 Best New Artist, alongside R&B legend Johnny Gill and Tony! Toni! Toné! – The Legacy Continues™.

Additional artists include Leon Thomas, Alex Isley, Noname, Tiana Major9, Doug E. Fresh, Talib Kweli, Grammy-winning artist Lupe Fiasco, Victor Wooten and The Wooten Brothers, The Blackbyrds, Free Nationals and returning crowd favorite Hot Like Mars. Additional artists, including local and regional performers, will be announced in the coming weeks.

Leading into festival weekend, Straight No Chaser returns with a week of straight-ahead jazz performances at restaurants and venues across the Richmond region.

“RJMF has always been about more than music,” said Frances Burruss, Director of Account Management for JMI. “It’s about creating a shared experience that feels uniquely Richmond, where internationally celebrated artists, local culture and community all come together in one place.”

Organizers are again implementing fan-informed updates introduced last year, including a more compact festival footprint and a schedule designed without overlapping sets so attendees can fully experience every performance.

The festival will also feature curated food and beverage offerings, local artisans, premium hospitality experiences and upgraded ticketing options. Additional festival information and updates are available at Richmond Jazz and Music Festival.

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Richmond Jazz and Music Festival Returns August 8-9 was originally published on praiserichmond.com