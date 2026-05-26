GOSPEL MUSIC WONDER KELONTAE GAVIN SCORES A VIRAL SMASH AND RETURNS TO TYSCOT RECORDS

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The dynamic young vocalist Kelontae Gavin is having an incredible spring. An impromptu live performance of an old quartet song has become an unexpected viral hit, amassing over 110 million Tik Tok views over the last couple of months. When he noticed the fan response, Gavin and his producer Desmin Gore rushed into the studio to create a proper studio version of the song “At the Meeting” (Kelontae Gavin Enterprise, Inc. / Tyscot Records), which is now available on all digital music platforms: https://AtTheMeeting.lnk.to/1rgI5668

Variations of the song have been sung by quartet groups such as The Sensational Nightingales dating back to the 1960s. “I had just ministered and said something like, `I done talked too long,’” Gavin recalls of a concert a few weeks ago. “Then, I remembered this old quartet song I heard in Charleston and I started singing it.” Fans posted clips of it on social media, and it was soon a social media smash. “It’s a low country banger,” Gavin laughs. “People were getting dressed for church and started using the snippet that I sang live to show what they were wearing that day. I’m excited that this is the first traditional sounding single I’ve ever put out because it’s my roots and it’s my home, I’m excited about introducing this type of music into the airwaves especially since I’m known for contemporary gospel.”

“At the Meeting” is also Gavin’s first release since returning to Tyscot Records. He began his career with Tyscot back in 2016 as a teenager and over the course of three years, he became the most buzzed about youngster in the gospel genre. His dynamic vocal gymnastics and high-pitched squalls caused original songs such as “No Ordinary Worship” and even a remake of Rev. James Cleveland’s 1963 standard “Peace Be Still” to gross millions of digital streams. After a five-year recording agreement with RCA Inspiration ended, Gavin was a free agent. He decided to form his own recording label and to partner with Tyscot for his new music.

“We are absolutely thrilled to partner with Kelontae as he continues to birth music that is soul stirring and life-changing,” says Tyscot Records President Bryant Scott. “Kelontae started his career at Tyscot, and it is great to have him back home.” Gavin is happy to be back too. “It’s an honor to be a part of such a historic and iconic company in the church community,” he adds. “I don’t count it strange that within this commemorative year for Tyscot celebrating its 50th anniversary, it’s also marking the ten-year anniversary of my first signing with them and releasing, `No Ordinary Worship.’ I am honored and excited that we could work together once again to make great kingdom music for the world to be transformed and inspired by. It’s going to be an amazing journey for years to come.”

GOSPEL MUSIC WONDER KELONTAE GAVIN SCORES A VIRAL SMASH AND RETURNS TO TYSCOT RECORDS was originally published on praiserichmond.com