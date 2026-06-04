Beauty, Success, and the Fear of Investing | Dr. Willie Jolley

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Dr. Willie Jolley says fear can quietly block even high earners from building real wealth. In his Wake Up & Win segment “Beauty, Success, and the Fear of Investing” on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell, he shows how bad past experiences can scare people away from the very tools that grow money. His message: investing is a teachable skill, and you can learn it.

When big income still isn’t real wealth

Dr. Willie Jolley shares a story from his book “Rich Is Good, Wealthy Is Better.” He once met a high-end fashion model who was earning about $10,000 a day. She asked him where she should spend her money. He shifted the question and asked if she was investing. She said no.

Her parents had lost money in an investment and warned her never to invest. Their pain turned into fear and that fear kept her out of the market. Dr. Willie Jolley explains that this kind of fear is common, even among successful people.

A family story of fear after loss

To show he understands, Dr. Willie Jolley tells his own family’s story. His grandfather lost all of his money in the stock market crash of 1929. After that, no one in the family trusted stocks. His grandfather sold his shares for pennies on the dollar and walked away.

Looking back, Dr. Willie Jolley says education could have changed everything. Stocks can go down at times, but if you understand the market, you know they can also come back and often rise higher. If his grandfather had stayed calm, held on, and understood investing, he likely would have become a millionaire.

Learn the skill and release the fear

Dr. Willie Jolley stresses that investing is a skill you can learn. You do not have to repeat the mistakes of past generations. He points to JR Fenwick, a stock market educator he has featured on his podcast, as one example of a trusted guide. You can explore JR Fenwick’s lessons at newwaytomakemoney.com.

Dr. Willie Jolley also invites listeners to visit winwithwilly.com for resources that help them grow themselves and grow their wealth. He encourages people to share this message so more families can move past fear and into informed investing. He closes by reminding everyone to make the most of each minute because their best is still yet to come.