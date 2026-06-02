Google Wants to Release 32 Million Mosquitoes. Here’s Why

Google’s parent company is seeking approval to release up to 32 million mosquitoes in California and Florida, but the goal is not to increase mosquito populations. Researchers say the project is designed to reduce them.

The proposal comes from Verily, a life sciences company owned by Alphabet, Google’s parent company. The company has asked the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for permission to release specially treated male mosquitoes in select areas over a two-year period.

Why Google Wants To Release Millions Of Mosquitoes

The mosquitoes involved in the project carry a naturally occurring bacterium called Wolbachia. When these male mosquitoes mate with wild female mosquitoes, the resulting eggs fail to hatch. Over time, scientists say the process can significantly reduce populations of disease-carrying mosquitoes.

Researchers are targeting Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, a species known for spreading illnesses including dengue fever, Zika virus, yellow fever and chikungunya. Health officials have spent years searching for effective ways to control the insects without relying solely on chemical pesticides.

Male mosquitoes do not bite humans. Only female mosquitoes feed on blood, meaning the mosquitoes released through the program would not pose the same nuisance most people associate with mosquito season.

How The Program Would Work

According to reports, Verily plans to use automated technology to breed, sort and release the mosquitoes at scale. The company says advanced robotics and machine-learning systems help ensure only male mosquitoes are released into the environment.

Supporters of the project point to previous mosquito-control programs that have used Wolbachia to reduce mosquito populations and lower disease risks in targeted areas. They argue the approach could provide a more environmentally friendly alternative to widespread pesticide use.

Not everyone is convinced. Some critics have raised concerns about the long-term environmental effects of releasing millions of modified mosquitoes into the wild. Others have called for additional testing and oversight before any large-scale releases move forward.

The EPA is currently reviewing the proposal and accepting public comments before making a final decision. If approved, the mosquito releases could begin in designated areas of California and Florida within the next two years.

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Google Wants to Release 32 Million Mosquitoes. Here’s Why was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com