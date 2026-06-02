Maria Howell, Set to serve as Parade Co-Grand Marshal
Maria Howell, “The Color Purple” and “Beyond The Gates” Star to serve as Parade Co-Grand Marshal
Maria Howell, “The Color Purple” and “Beyond The Gates” Star to serve as Parade Co-Grand Marshal was originally published on praiserichmond.com
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