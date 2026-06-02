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GRAMMY®-nominated, Dove and Stellar Award-winning worship leader and pastor William McDowell returns after a 7-year hiatus with new single “I Want Jesus,” from his forthcoming project “Dreams, Revelations & Moments.” The song returns worship to its most essential cry: a longing for the presence of Jesus above all else.

Marked by deep reverence and wholehearted surrender, “I Want Jesus” carries the sound of hunger for God, inviting listeners into a place fully centered on Him.

New album, “Dreams, Revelations & Moments” releases on 7/31/26.

William McDowell “I Want Jesus” was originally published on praiserichmond.com