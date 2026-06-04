Mayor Brandon Scott Pushes Back On The Absent Black Father Myth — 1 Stroller Walk At A Time

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For generations, harmful stereotypes have painted Black fathers as absent, uninvolved or disconnected from their children’s lives. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott challenges that narrative through his work with strollers, the community, and a powerful message about fatherhood. Read about how Scott is actively demystifying the Black father trope.

Ahead of Father’s Day, Scott announced Baltimore’s first Father’s Stroller Walk. The event is designed to bring fathers, grandfathers, uncles and father figures together for a visible celebration of Black fatherhood. In videos shared on Instagram and social media, Mayor Scott can be seen pushing a stroller alongside Baltimore City Councilman Paris Gray while encouraging men throughout the city to participate.

More About the Event:

According to theGrio, Scott said the event is intended to highlight a reality that often gets overlooked.

“Black fathers despite the rumors are more involved with their kids than their counterparts,” Scott told the publication in a statement. “Black Baltimore fathers have another level of fatherhood swag and this event is a place for us to display that and fellowship with each other.”

His comments are backed by data. According to statistics cited by Yahoo News, Black fathers who live with their children are more likely than their White and Hispanic counterparts to participate in daily caregiving activities — including helping with meals, bathing, transportation and homework.

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For Scott, the issue is personal. The 42-year-old Mayor is a father of three and has frequently spoken about how fatherhood changed his life. His wife — Hana Scott — recently praised his hands-on parenting style. She even described him as a father who steps into family responsibilities without hesitation — even while leading one of America’s largest majority-Black cities.

Councilman Gray echoed the importance of fatherhood and community mentorship. Speaking with theGrio, Gray noted that many of the most meaningful moments of parenting happen away from public view. Bedtime stories, daycare drop-offs, daily conversations and simply showing up all help shape a child’s future.

The Father’s Stroller Walk arrives at a time when outdated assumptions rather than facts often dominate conversations about Black families. By creating space for Black men to gather with their children, Scott is offering a different image. One centered on presence, love, responsibility and joy.

Sometimes changing a narrative does not require a speech. Sometimes it starts with showing up, pushing a stroller and letting the community join in what has always been true: Black fathers are present and active.

Check out Mayor Brandon M. Scott’s Father’s Stroller Walk below:

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Mayor Brandon Scott Pushes Back On The Absent Black Father Myth — 1 Stroller Walk At A Time was originally published on newsone.com