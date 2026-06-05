Jamie McCarthy

25 years of doing anything at an exemplary level is something worth celebrating, and that’s the name of the game this week in New York City for the week-long film marathon annually known as Tribeca Festival.

In order to kick off its quarter-century anniversary the right way, co-founders Jane Rosenthal and legendary actor Robert De Niro crafted up the brilliant idea to open with an upcoming HBO documentary produced by Questlove on the formation of funk and soul icons Earth, Wind & Fire.

As an added bonus, the night ended in even more fanfare thanks to a live performance by surviving members of the band.

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With the release of Earth, Wind & Fire (To Be Celestial vs. That’s The Weight Of The World), Questlove makes an attempt to eulogize founding frontman Maurice White by looking at his life as a whole and the many twists of fate that would lead him to masterminding a musical empire. Told through the recollections of those he loved, hurt and inspired generations later, the documentary is every bit of White’s life story as much as it dives into the music we all know and love.

Using archival footage to make it appear as if White is narrating along those interviewed, the film takes you on an emotional journey that feels both honorary and honest. You get stories of admiration from The Obamas and Stevie Wonder, but also feel the frustration in early member Don Whitehead as he recalls being ousted from the group in a random meeting. You feel the love from former life partner Marilyn White and their son KB, yet also feel the hurt he caused both of them through infidelity and sacrificing early years of fatherhood in order to tour. Both Philip Bailey and Verdine White speak highly of their days on the game-changing 1977 All ‘N All Tour; they also get real about the downward spiral of Maurice’s infamous decision to put the group on hiatus in 1984.

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In addition to making room for laughs and heartfelt recollections, including a hilarious revelation on why “Reasons” is not a love song, Quest succeeded in giving Maurice White a deserving tribute that we only wish he was still here to enjoy in-person at the premiere for Opening Night of Tribeca.

Earth, Wind & Fire (To Be Celestial vs. That’s The Weight Of The World) makes its broadcast debut this Sunday (June 7) on HBO. For those in NYC still looking to get the theatrical experience, Tribeca will also be doing an encore screening at the SVA Theatre on June 13. It’s worth it if you ask us!

Keep scrolling for a look at Opening Night of Tribeca Festival 2026 with Questlove and Earth, Wind & Fire: