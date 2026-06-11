Health Insurance for Financial Health | Dr. Willie Jolley

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Dr. Willie Jolley teaches that if you want to build wealth, you must pay close attention to your health. In his Wake Up & Win segment “Health Insurance for Financial Health” on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell, he explains why health insurance is not just about medical care but also about money. His core idea is simple: health insurance is wealth protection.

When illness becomes a money problem

Dr. Willie Jolley notes that unexpected illness is the number one cause of financial hardship. Medical debt remains one of the leading causes of financial ruin. A major illness can generate tens or even hundreds of thousands of dollars in medical expenses.

Without proper health insurance, those bills can destroy savings, wreck retirement plans, and shatter investments. He says that is why health insurance matters so much. It does not only protect your body, it helps protect your bank account.

Health insurance as wealth protection

Dr. Willie Jolley calls health insurance a form of wealth protection. In his book “Rich Is Good, Wealthy Is Better,” he states that your health is your wealth. Insurance helps make sure that a medical crisis does not turn into a financial disaster.

He acknowledges that health insurance can be expensive and sometimes hard to get. Still, he urges listeners to fight for it because it is important. True wealth is not just about having money. It is also about having peace of mind if your health takes an unexpected hit.

Protect your family’s future

Dr. Willie Jolley encourages people to get health insurance for themselves and their families. He wants listeners to see coverage as part of a long-term wealth and legacy plan. When you protect your health and your finances, you give your family a stronger foundation.

He points listeners to winwithwillie.com for more information on his book “Rich Is Good, Wealthy Is Better” and other tools that help them grow themselves and grow their wealth. He also asks them to share the message so more people can win and secure their futures. He closes with his reminder that their best is yet to come.