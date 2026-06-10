TIME Reveals the Inaugural TIME100 Sports List of the Most Influential People in Sports

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NEW YORK, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Today, TIME reveals the inaugural TIME100 Sports, a list recognizing the 100 most influential figures shaping the global sports landscape.

The TIME100 Sports issue features a worldwide cover highlighting four-time NBA champion LeBron James, accompanied by an in-depth interview. See the cover featuring a photograph by Mark Clennon for TIME: here.

–Explore the complete TIME100 Sports list: ti.me/100sports

TIME Chief Executive Officer Jessica Sibley said: “The inaugural TIME100 Sports list recognizes individuals who are not only excelling in their fields, but also shaping culture, expanding opportunity, and influencing the world far beyond competition. At TIME, we are proud to recognize those whose leadership and reach continue to shape conversations, industries, and communities around the world.”

TIME Editor-in-Chief Sam Jacobs writes in his letter to readers: “In our increasingly fragmented media environment, sports remain one of the last places where massive global audiences gather together in real time. As a result, many industries have drawn closer to live sports, and athletes have continued to seize larger and larger platforms. That has never been more evident than this year, as the Olympics and the World Cup have brought the competitions to center stage and events like the Bad Bunny Super Bowl halftime show and the UFC fight at the White House have shown how sports can dominate the cultural conversation unlike anything else.”

HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE INAUGURAL TIME100 SPORTS LIST:

The list recognizes some of the most influential athletes of their generation including: LeBron James, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Stephen Curry, A’ja Wilson, Shohei Ohtani, Rory McIlroy, Caitlin Clark, Mikaela Shiffrin, Aaron Judge, Eileen Gu, Victor Wembanyama, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and more.

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The inaugural TIME100 Sports list features women making an impact across athletics, media, business, ownership, and leadership including: Alex Morgan, Dawn Staley, Michele Kang, Clara Wu Tsai, Mellody Hobson, Lindsey Vonn, Susie Wolff, Cherie DeVaux, Nneka Ogwumike, Amanda Serrano, and more.

Founders, executives, owners, investors, and dealmakers include: Michael Jordan, Stephen M. Ross, Gerry Cardinale, Michael Rubin, Ed Stack, Michele Kang, Carlie Irsay-Gordon, David Mulugheta, Masai Ujiri, and more.

The list recognizes influential figures across sports media, broadcasting, journalism, and digital platforms, including: Pat McAfee, Elle Duncan, Bill Simmons, Pablo Torre, Mike Tirico, Shams Charania, IShowSpeed, and more.

The list reflects the global reach of sports with honorees including: Erling Haaland, Aitana Bonmatí, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, Carlos Alcaraz, Smriti Mandhana, Sun Yingsha, Temba Bavuma, Asisat Oshoala, Oleksandr Usyk, Portia Woodman-Wickliffe, Jeeno Thitikul, Jannik Sinner, and more.

TIME100 SPORTS GALA TO CELEBRATE LEADERS IN SPORTS

To celebrate the reveal of the new list, TIME will host the first-ever TIME100 Sports Gala on July 16 in New York City. The event will feature remarks and appearances from members of the inaugural TIME100 Sports list, including four-time NBA champion LeBron James; Olympic gymnastics champion Jordan Chiles; world-champion figure skater Ilia Malinin; NBA Rookie of the Year Cooper Flagg, soccer star Trinity Rodman; NBA All-Star Jalen Brunson; Olympic skiing champion Lindsey Vonn; NFL star Myles Garrett and many more.

The TIME100 Sports Gala red carpet will be livestreamed, featuring interviews with select list-makers and special guests. Hosted by a presenter to be announced, and produced by TIME Studios, the livestream will be available to watch on TIME’s YouTube, Instagram and X accounts.

The inaugural TIME100 Sports is presented by signature partner Toyota, official design partner Target, celebration partner The Macallan, and supporting partner American Heart Association.

About TIME

TIME is the 103-year-old global media brand that reaches audiences around the world through its iconic magazine and digital platforms. With unparalleled access to the world’s most influential people, the trust of consumers and partners globally, and an unrivaled power to convene, TIME’s mission is to tell the essential stories of the people and ideas that shape and improve the world. Today, TIME also includes the award-winning branded content studio and Emmy Award®-winning film and television division TIME Studios; a significantly expanded live events business built on the powerful TIME100 and Person of the Year franchises and custom experiences; TIME for Kids, which provides trusted news with a focus on news literacy for kids and valuable resources for teachers and families; and more.

TIME Reveals the Inaugural TIME100 Sports List of the Most Influential People in Sports was originally published on praiserichmond.com