Black Tuesday, Iran, Trump's Tariffs, and More
Sybil Wilkes Covers Today's What We Need to Know: Black Tuesday, Iran, and More
- U.S. and Iran agree to lift naval blockade and extend ceasefire, but nuclear issue remains unresolved.
- Judge emphasizes protecting teen witnesses as priority in Karmelo Anthony trial amid racial controversy.
- Black Tuesday 1943 riots in Beaumont, Texas show both struggle and resilience in Black America's legacy.
Sybil Wilkes is back with her “What We Need to Know” segment, cutting through the noise to bring you the stories shaping our world right now. Here’s what’s on the radar today.
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A U.S.-Iran Deal Takes Shape
There’s movement toward peace. The United States and Iran have reached a limited agreement to end their fighting. According to both sides, the deal would lift the U.S. Naval blockade on Iran’s ports, reopen the vital Strait of Hormuz, and extend a fragile ceasefire—with hopes of a signed agreement by Friday. Still, plenty of work remains. The biggest sticking point, Iran’s nuclear program, is far from settled and remains subject to ongoing negotiation.
RELATED STORY: Understanding The US And Iran’s Long And Complicated History
Judge Roach Speaks on the Karmelo Anthony Trial
Judge Roach of Collin County, Texas has given a revealing behind-the-scenes interview about the highly publicized trial of Karmelo Anthony. The 19-year-old young Black man was sentenced to 35 years for a fatal stabbing at a high school track meet. In his interview, the judge emphasized that his pretrial decisions were shaped largely by one priority: protecting the many teenage witnesses who were present when this tragedy unfolded. A heavy case, with young lives at its center.
RELATED STORY Jeff Metcalf Said The Karmelo Anthony Trial Wasn’t About Race, Then Called The Black Teen A ‘Watermelon Felon’
Trump Administration Scores a Tariff Victory
A federal appeals court has handed the Trump administration a procedural win, allowing the government to keep collecting its temporary 10% worldwide tariff. The court concluded the administration is likely to succeed on the merits as legal challenges continue working through the system. These levies were enacted under the Trade Act of 1974 and are currently set to expire on July 24th. Something to keep an eye on, as it could affect prices on goods we all buy.
Black America 250: Remembering Black Tuesday
Today, June 15th, marks a solemn anniversary in our history. Back in 1943, “Black Tuesday” saw a violent two-day race riot tear through the wartime production hub of Beaumont, Texas. The chaos erupted after unverified assault allegations against a Black shipyard worker—spreading quickly alongside a local Ku Klux Klan convention. Yet that same month, Black veterans and service members in El Paso, Texas were organizing uplifting, patriotic Juneteenth celebrations. Two stories, side by side, reminding us of both the struggle and the resilience woven into our legacy.
As Sybil Wilkes reminds us every day: be informed, be empowered.
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Sybil Wilkes Covers Today's What We Need to Know: Black Tuesday, Iran, and More was originally published on blackamericaweb.com