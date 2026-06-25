Demand for thoughtful outdoor living space design shows no signs of slowing down

Unsplash.com royalty-free image #pU8ArN6tmuw, 'This is my garden which I tried to emulate from the beautiful old courtyards in Guatemala. The center cylinder lion piece was part of a very old fountain. The path leads to another area where I have a deck set aside for backyard "glamping". When I started this was a hillside of weeds and a couple of trees.' uploaded by Jan Canty (https://unsplash.com/@jancanty), retrieved from https://unsplash.com/photos/pU8ArN6tmuw on June 10th, 2022. License details available at https://unsplash.com/license – image is licensed under the Unsplash License

The demand for outdoor living space design is growing since homeowners are treating outdoor spaces as extensions of the home, and they want to increase home value and market appeal. There’s also a growing interest in health, wellness, and time outdoors, and outdoor entertaining is becoming more popular than ever.

Tractor Supply Co found that on average, Americans dedicate 44 hours monthly to outdoor activities, but they spend 109% more time on their phones than taking outdoor walks. People are recognizing this, though, which is why there’s a rise in demand for outdoor living space design.

More people are opting for a garden transformation over other home improvement projects.

Are Homeowners Treating Outdoor Spaces as Extensions of the Home?

Outdoor living areas used to be viewed as separate parts of the property, but now, many homeowners see them as functional extensions of their indoor living spaces. As more people are spending time at home, they want comfortable backyard retreats where they can:

Relax

Entertain guests

Dine

Work outdoors

With careful and thoughtful design, they can create a seamless transition between interior and exterior areas while maximizing usability and comfort.

Property Owners Want to Increase Home Value and Market Appeal

A good outdoor space design can significantly enhance a property’s value and attractiveness to potential buyers. People are looking beyond square footage and interior finishes; instead, they’re placing greater emphasis on usable outdoor areas.

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Excellent landscape architecture ideas incorporate things like an outdoor kitchen, pergola, entertainment space, and a custom brick paver patio. These professional designs can help a property stand out in a competitive real estate market.

These elements are advantageous for property owners since there’s a strong return on investment while boosting curb appeal and overall functionality.

Growing Interest in Health, Wellness, and Time Outdoors

The University of Utah says that spending time outdoors can boost your mental health, and people are honing in on this. They’re becoming more aware of the physical health benefits, too, so they’re seeking outdoor environments that promote relaxation and wellness.

Thoughtful outdoor living space design can incorporate the following elements to encourage people to spend more time outside:

Tranquil garden areas

Shaded retreats

Walking paths

Water features

Comfortable seating

Is Outdoor Entertaining Becoming More Popular Than Ever?

Innovative outdoor design is a necessity since today’s homeowners are using their outdoor spaces for social gatherings, family events, and casual entertaining. They don’t want to limit guests to indoor living rooms and dining areas, though; many people prefer hosting activities outdoors where there’s more space and a relaxed atmosphere.

These features are making it easier to host guests outdoors more comfortably throughout the year:

Outdoor kitchens

Built-in grills

Fire features

Lounge areas

Integrated lighting systems

These features ensure that spaces are both functional and visually appealing.

Outdoor Living Space Design Is Vital

Outdoor living space design is becoming a necessity rather than a nice-to-have. Since homeowners are making better use of their outdoor spaces for both themselves and guests, nailing the design can make a huge difference.

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