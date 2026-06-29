Darwin Hobbs Returns with First Album in 16 Years

Atlanta, GA — Renowned vocalist Darwin Hobbs is making a highly anticipated return to music with the release of Set List Vol. 1 (HeartArt Music / Tyscot), his first album in 16 years. “It’s a grouping of songs that work well within a set list that any worship leader in the church can use,” he says.

The six-track, six-video digital album was produced by Hobbs alongside 20-year-old producer Jaden Baker (his grandmother is celebrated pastor Sheryl Brady) and millennial Rachel James. They bring a variety of influences and flavors to this sweeping set of elaborately orchestrated praise and worship songs that fuse the bigness of Elevation Worship with the dramatic heartiness of Shekinah Glory Ministry. It opens with a beautiful instrumental entitled, “Overture” and then sets the atmosphere with a soulful cover of “Be Glorified,” a 1991 Ron Kenoly cut. “Ron Kenoly made it popular, and I always liked it and wanted to record it,” Hobbs says. “I’ve been singing it for 20 years. We spruced it up some and added a tag that I created.”

The live album was recorded at Elizabeth Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia. It’s a powerful suite of songs designed to lead congregations into heartfelt worship such as “I Command My Soul,” featuring the riveting vocals of Antavia Jackson; the triumphant congregational anthem “Hallelujah to the King,” co-written by Hobbs; and “Hallelujah (Praise Be to God).” The album concludes with “All the Glory Is Yours,” written by Israel Houghton and featuring gospel powerhouse Latrice Pace, whose power and glory line from “The Lord’s Prayer” on the coda, provides a breathtaking climax to the recording. The project was captured before a passionate audience and has been divided into two separate album releases, beginning with Set List Vol. 1 which features six audio tracks and six music videos.

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Although, he’s often called a worship leader, Hobbs rejects the concept. “I can’t lead worship,” he protests. “When we limit the idea of worship to music, we miss it. Worship isn’t just holding a microphone and singing songs. It’s how you live. I’m a song leader. I lead songs – not worship.” In the past, Hobbs was hailed as the “Luther Vandross of Gospel” for his distinctive vocal tone but for the last decade, he’s been devoted to Sunday morning church music. Over the course of that decade, he’s been mentoring and training worship teams at prominent churches across the United States. He’s the Global Worship pastor for the New York-based Christian Cultural Center (CCC) fellowship that has campuses across the United States. “I oversee all of that for the church.”

Over the years, Hobbs’ signature hit, “He’s Able,” his duet “Nobody But Jesus” with Shirley Murdock and other songs have kept Hobbs’ voice on the minds and hearts of many. Now, Set List Vol. 1 promises to keep these songs on the hearts and minds of church music departments and congregations all over the world.

Darwin Hobbs Returns with First Album in 16 Years was originally published on praiserichmond.com