Source: The Belle Report / The Belle Report

Richmond, VA – June 30, 2026 — We are bringing the Community back together! Don’t miss the 16th Annual Gospel Music Fest, set to take place on Sunday, July 12th at 5pm at Dogwood Dell. This year’s special guests include Earnest Pugh, Mervin Mayo, Cora Harvey Armstrong, Lucinda Moore, The Brown Boyz from Long Island New York and representing the 757, Maurice Yancey and One Accord. The legendary Doc Christian and The Belle will Co-Host the evening.

HOWEVER, if the heat is just too much and the rain is expected to be heavy, this event will move to St. Paul’s Baptist church.

This event is absolutely FREE, so pull up and get ready to get your Prasie on!

Sheilah Belle Brings Gospel Music Back to RVA’s Dogwood Dell in Byrd Park, Sunday July 12th @5pm was originally published on praiserichmond.com