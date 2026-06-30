Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Sheilah Belle Brings Gospel Music Back to RVA's Dogwood Dell

Sheilah Belle Brings Gospel Music Back to RVA’s Dogwood Dell in Byrd Park, Sunday July 12th @5pm

Published on June 30, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Gospel Music Fest with "The Belle" event poster featuring various gospel artists performing on July 12, 2026 at Dogwood Dell in Byrd Park, Richmond, VA.
Source: The Belle Report / The Belle Report

Richmond, VA – June 30, 2026 — We are bringing the Community back together! Don’t miss the 16th Annual Gospel Music Fest, set to take place on Sunday, July 12th at 5pm at Dogwood Dell. This year’s special guests include Earnest Pugh, Mervin Mayo, Cora Harvey Armstrong, Lucinda Moore, The Brown Boyz from Long Island New York and representing the 757, Maurice Yancey and One Accord.  The legendary Doc Christian and The Belle will Co-Host the evening.

HOWEVER, if the heat is just too much and the rain is expected to be heavy, this event will move to St. Paul’s Baptist church.

This event is absolutely FREE, so pull up and get ready to get your Prasie on!

Sheilah Belle Brings Gospel Music Back to RVA’s Dogwood Dell in Byrd Park, Sunday July 12th @5pm was originally published on praiserichmond.com

More from Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
10 Items
Entertainment  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 10 Commercial Jingles Of All-Time

Marquis Gold and Fresh Stop Worship GUMEC Interview Graphic
4:26
Get Up!  |  Nia Noelle

The Miracle Behind Marquis Gold and Fresh Start Worship’s “You Are”

Ericaism GUMEC
Get Up!  |  Get Up!

Ericaism: Go Get Your Blessing, Don’t Just Wait

Faith Walk GUMEC
Uncategorized  |  Get Up!

Faith Walk: Always Pray and Release Heaven’s Power

TV One Presents The 6th Annual URBAN ONE HONORS: Best In Black - Inside - Arrivals
Entertainment  |  Tori Jay

Join the LoveErica.com Community: Music, Ministry and Motivation

Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close