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After a nearly six-year recording hiatus, Jonathan Nelson and his awesome praise team are back with a magnetic new song of gratitude, “When I Think, I Thank” (Jonathan Nelson Enterprises / Tyscot Records). The mid-tempo groove is now available on all major digital music platforms. The bright, uplifting and joyous track encourages the listeners to thank God whenever they think of the great things he has done for them. The song is resonating. It’s done 50,000 YouTube views in a handful of days and over 52,000 first week streams on Spotify. It’s a perfect new embrace between Nelson and his fans.

“`When I Think, I Thank’ is inspired by the story of the ten lepers that Jesus healed in Luke 17,” Nelson says. “Only one of them came back to say, `Thank you!’ It’s a song of gratitude and a reminder to appreciate God for His goodness to us! When I think about it, I thank about it.” This ranks up there with some of Nelson’s greatest musical moments such as “My Name is Victory,” “Finish Strong” and the biggest of them all, “I Believe (Island Medley).”

YouTube Link: https://youtu.be/GkIsBUvb2Cw

With over 230 million digital streams under his musical belt, Jonathan Nelson has been one of the gospel market’s leading praise and worship recording artists for nearly two decades. The son of a retired Baltimore pastor, he has been recording since the early 2000s. In, 2006 Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin presented him with the Stellar Gospel Music Award for Song of the Year for writing Donald Lawrence & Company’s Top Ten smash, “Healed.” In 2008, Nelson released his debut album Right Now Praise which featured the Billboard Top Ten hit, “My Name is Victory.” In the years since, he’s written and recorded an armful of contemporary church standards such as “Expect the Great,” “Anything Can Happen,” “I Believe (Island Medley),” “Finish Strong,” and “Baba Oh.”

JONATHAN NELSON DROPS NEW SINGLE – WHEN I THINK, I THANK was originally published on praiserichmond.com