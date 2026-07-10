GLOBAL BLACK ECONOMIC FORUM ELEVATES BLACK WOMEN’S HEALTH THROUGH CANDID CONVERSATION AT ESSENCE FESTIVAL

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NEW ORLEANS (July 8, 2026) — The Global Black Economic Forum (GBEF) convened a powerful discussion on Black women’s health during the ESSENCE Festival of Culture 2026 with the panel, “Sistas, Say It Louder: Reclaiming Power, Pleasure, and Protection in Black Women’s Health.” The panel featured GRAMMY-nominated singer and television personality Tamar Braxton, actress, author, and advocate Amiyah Scott, LaDeia Joyce and faith leader Dr. Karri Bryant. The discussion was moderated by Dr. Toyin Nwafor.

The program opened with remarks from Rashad Burgess, Gilead Sciences’, Vice President of Corporate Responsibility, who underscored the importance of advancing equitable health outcomes and creating spaces for honest, community-centered dialogue. Sponsored by Gilead Sciences, the panel explored the intersections of health, self-worth, relationships, and advocacy while creating space for personal storytelling and candid conversations around issues that have historically been met with silence and stigma.

Throughout the discussion, panelists examined how stigma continues to shape healthcare access and outcomes for Black women, emphasizing the importance of trust, education, and culturally responsive care. Drawing from both personal experiences and professional expertise, the speakers encouraged attendees to advocate for themselves, engage in open conversations about sexual health, and support one another in making informed healthcare decisions.

The panel reflects the Global Black Economic Forum’s broader commitment to advancing equity through year-round programming that addresses the social and economic issues impacting Black communities. By convening conversations alongside major cultural moments such as the ESSENCE Festival of Culture, GBEF continues to elevate critical discussions around health equity, economic empowerment, and community well-being.

GLOBAL BLACK ECONOMIC FORUM ELEVATES BLACK WOMEN’S HEALTH THROUGH CANDID CONVERSATION AT ESSENCE FESTIVAL was originally published on praiserichmond.com