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Embrace Change with an Attitude of Excellence | Wake Up & Win

Discover how to turn unexpected life challenges into your greatest comebacks by shifting your mindset and embracing change.

Published on July 16, 2026

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Embracing Unplanned Change with an Attitude of Excellence

What do you do when life throws you a curveball? How do you react when change comes your way completely unexpectedly? In my TED Talk, I share exactly how to turn your setbacks into spectacular comebacks.

The Power of Your Perspective

Change happens in life whether you like it or not. However, change becomes a positive force when your attitude remains great.

“Change is good when your attitude is great.”

Years ago, I was fired from my job. Instead of giving up, I maintained a positive mindset. Because of that perspective, I eventually received the highest awards in the professional speaking industry.

Shift Your Strategy

When unexpected change arrives, you must adjust your approach. You cannot control every event, but you can control your response. Choose to make the most of every single moment because your best is still yet to come!

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