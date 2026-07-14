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GRAMMY-nominated and 28-time Stellar Award-winning Pastor Mike Jr. returns with “Suddenly,” a powerful anthem of faith for everyone believing God for a breakthrough.

Arriving as a timely reminder that God is always at work—even in seasons of waiting, praying, and trusting “Suddenly” declares that healing, provision, restoration, and miracles can happen in an instant.

Filled with hope, expectation, and unwavering faith, the song encourages listeners to hold fast to every promise God has spoken. Whether you’re believing for financial breakthrough, physical healing, restored relationships, or divine direction, “Suddenly” is a bold declaration that God is able to change everything… suddenly.

More than just a song, “Suddenly” is a testimony, a prayer, and a soundtrack for anyone refusing to give up on what God has promised. With Pastor Mike Jr.’s signature passion and powerful delivery, the record inspires believers to lift their hands, strengthen their faith, and keep expecting the impossible because your suddenly may be closer than you think.

“Suddenly” by Grammy-nominated and 28-time Stellar Award-winning Pastor Mike Jr. is available now on all major digital streaming platforms. Follow Pastor Mike Jr. on social media using the handle @PastorMikeJr.

Pastor Mike Jr. Releases Powerful New Anthem, “Suddenly” was originally published on praiserichmond.com