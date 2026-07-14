Listen Live
Close
Trending
Explosive Diarrhea Outbreak: Check Your Kitchen For These Ingredients Read Full Story →
Entertainment

PJ Morton returns with an instant hit called "Mercy"

Multiple Grammy Award Winner PJ Morton returns with an instant hit called “Mercy.”

Published on July 14, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PJ Morton Exhibit Opening + Listening Party
Source: Jason Kempin / Getty

From the very beginning, you understand why PJ is undoubtedly a hitmaker, connecting with his audience.

His insights are on point as he skillfully weaves a personal testimonial of the trials of the common man covered by the mercy of God.

Multiple Grammy Award Winner PJ Morton returns with an instant hit called “Mercy.” was originally published on praiserichmond.com

More from Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Breaking News
15 Items

Breaking News

News  |  Matty Willz

Explosive Diarrhea Outbreak: Check Your Kitchen For These Ingredients

11 Items
Lifestyle  |  tethomas

America’s 10 Worst States To live In 2026

News  |  paige.boyd

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Welcomes 2026 Honorary Members

ANTHONY BROWN
9:22
Get Up!  |  egmasylne

Anthony Brown Says ‘Always Be Good’ Was Born From Hard Times

TV One Presents The 6th Annual URBAN ONE HONORS: Best In Black - Inside - Arrivals
Entertainment  |  Tori Jay

Join the LoveErica.com Community: Music, Ministry and Motivation

Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close