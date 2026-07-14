PJ Morton returns with an instant hit called "Mercy"
Multiple Grammy Award Winner PJ Morton returns with an instant hit called “Mercy.”
From the very beginning, you understand why PJ is undoubtedly a hitmaker, connecting with his audience.
His insights are on point as he skillfully weaves a personal testimonial of the trials of the common man covered by the mercy of God.
Multiple Grammy Award Winner PJ Morton returns with an instant hit called “Mercy.” was originally published on praiserichmond.com
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