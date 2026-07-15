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Everyone needs, or should want to have, Dr. Glenda Baskin Glover on their side. Her book, “How Dare You- An HBCU President’s Fight for Half a Billion Dollars Owed-and the State’s Actions to Avoid Payment,” may have one of the longest titles, but it demonstrates the grit, persistence and dedication of one of the best in the business of education. After over a decade leading HBCU Tennessee State University, the retired executive had every right to go sit down on a beach, with clear blue water lapping upon the shore at her feet, sipping on a fruity beverage.

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But that’s not who Dr. Glover is. She was a child of the Civil Rights era, with the full knowledge that when you take on a challenge, the work is not done until the people, in this case the state of Tennessee, who have wronged her people, students, faculty and staff of Tennessee State University, make good on what’s owed them. In this case, the state of Tennessee owes TSU over ONE HALF OF ONE BILLION DOLLARS.

In this time when Black women are disregarded, called out of their names, or ignored altogether, Dr. Glenda Baskin Glover, stands tall as she goes to work. Dr Glover is a professional unicorn-as one of maybe a few African-American women in the nation to hold the Ph.D-CPA-JD combination, so she knows her stuff. She put on her cape, stood up to the Bully Pit of Tennessee state politicians and said, the now familiar phrase, “How Dare You!”

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Dr. Glenda Baskin Glover's Battle for Tennessee State University and HBCU Justice was originally published on blackamericaweb.com