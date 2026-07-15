Remember These? Black ’90s Sitcoms We Grew Up Watching

Source: NBC / Getty Before streaming and on-demand TV, Saturday mornings were the perfect time to catch reruns of your favorite sitcoms. Whether you were eating a bowl of cereal, helping clean the house, or just relaxing before the day’s plans, these shows became part of the weekend routine. TRENDING: Black Cinema Gold: 90s – 2000s Films That Shaped The Culture From unforgettable catchphrases and lovable characters to stories that celebrated Black families, friendships, and everyday life, these sitcoms delivered laughs and life lessons that still resonate today. Here’s a look back at 20 classic Black sitcoms that made the ’90s one of the greatest eras in television. TRENDING: 90s R&B Classics You Probably Didn’t Know Came From Black Movie Soundtracks The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Will Smith’s breakout sitcom became a Saturday morning favorite in syndication. A street-smart teen from West Philadelphia moves in with his wealthy relatives in Bel-Air after getting into trouble back home. The series blended hilarious comedy with heartfelt moments while tackling topics like race, family, and identity.

Martin Martin Lawrence’s unforgettable characters and catchphrases made this a classic. Martin Lawrence stars as Detroit radio host Martin Payne, whose everyday life with his girlfriend Gina and quirky group of friends leads to nonstop laughs. The show’s unforgettable characters and catchphrases made it a cultural phenomenon.

Living Single A groundbreaking comedy centered on four Black women and their friends in Brooklyn. Set in Brooklyn, this sitcom follows four successful Black women and their close-knit group of friends as they navigate careers, dating, and adulthood. Many consider it the blueprint for modern ensemble sitcoms.

Family Matters Steve Urkel became one of TV’s most iconic characters. Originally centered on the Winslow family, the show became famous thanks to lovable neighbor Steve Urkel. It mixed family values, comedy, and life lessons with one of television’s most iconic characters.

Moesha

Brandy starred in one of the defining teen sitcoms of the decade. Brandy stars as Moesha Mitchell, a high school student balancing family, friendships, romance, and growing up in Los Angeles. The series explored relatable teen issues from a Black perspective.

The Jamie Foxx Show Jamie Foxx’s comedy and musical talent shined throughout the series. Jamie King moves to Los Angeles with dreams of becoming a singer while working at his family’s hotel. Jamie Foxx’s comedy, musical talent, and chemistry with the cast made this sitcom a fan favorite.

Sister, Sister Tia and Tamera Mowry’s sitcom was a weekend TV staple. After being separated at birth, identical twins Tia and Tamera unexpectedly reunite as teenagers and convince their adoptive parents to live together. The show focused on family, friendship, and growing up.

The Wayans Bros Shawn and Marlon Wayans brought nonstop laughs.Real-life brothers Shawn and Marlon Wayans play fictional versions of themselves, getting into hilarious situations while running a newsstand in New York City. Their playful sibling rivalry fueled the comedy.

The Parkers Countess Vaughn and Mo’Nique became one of TV’s funniest mother-daughter duos. A spin-off of Moesha, the series follows mother and daughter Nikki and Kim Parker as they attend the same community college. Their hilarious adventures and close relationship made it a late-’90s favorite.

The Steve Harvey Show Steve Harvey as music teacher Steve Hightower was a fan favorite. Steve Harvey stars as Steve Hightower, a former musician turned high school music teacher and vice principal. The show combined comedy, mentorship, and memorable life lessons.

Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper Mark Curry starred as everyone’s favorite substitute teacher. Former NBA player Mark Cooper becomes a substitute teacher while sharing a home with two roommates. The sitcom mixed sports, school life, friendships, and plenty of laughs.

A Different World Though it ended in 1993, reruns remained hugely popular. A spin-off of The Cosby Show, the series follows students attending the fictional Hillman College, a historically Black college. It celebrated HBCU culture while tackling important social issues with humor and heart.

Good Times A syndication legend that many families watched together. The Evans family works hard to overcome financial struggles while living in a Chicago housing project. Despite its serious themes, the show became beloved for its humor, resilience, and memorable characters like J.J.

Sanford and Son Fred Sanford and his son Lamont run a junkyard business in Los Angeles while constantly joking, arguing, and finding themselves in outrageous situations. Red Foxx’s legendary comedic timing made the show a classic.

227 Set in a Washington, D.C., apartment building, the series follows Mary Jenkins and her neighbors as they navigate everyday life. The sitcom became known for its witty humor and standout performances from Marla Gibbs and Jackée Harry.

The Jeffersons George and Louise Jefferson move into a luxury Manhattan apartment after the success of George’s dry-cleaning business. The sitcom celebrated Black success while delivering sharp comedy and memorable one-liners.

Roc Charles S. Dutton stars as Roc Emerson, a Baltimore garbage collector devoted to his family and community. The critically acclaimed sitcom balanced humor with thoughtful conversations about real-life issues.

In Living Color Created by Keenen Ivory Wayans, this groundbreaking sketch comedy series launched the careers of stars like Jim Carrey, Jamie Foxx, Jennifer Lopez, and the Wayans family. Its hilarious sketches and unforgettable characters made it must-watch television.