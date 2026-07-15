A Win for Black Farmers, Politics, and a Major Health Issue
Sybil Wilkes Covers Today's What We Need to Know: A Win for Black Farmers, Politics, and a Major Health Issue
- A parasitic infection is spreading, prompting warnings to wash produce thoroughly.
- Congressman Byron Donalds leads Florida's GOP gubernatorial primary by a wide margin.
- Inflation is forcing many Americans to dip into savings and rely on credit cards for groceries.
Sybil Wilkes is back with another edition of “What We Need to Know,” the daily roundup that keeps our community informed and ready to move. From a growing health scare to a major courtroom victory for Black farmers, here’s what you should keep on your radar this week.
READ MORE STORIES
A Health Warning You Can’t Ignore
Public health officials are sounding the alarm over a serious spike in cyclosporiasis, a parasitic infection now spreading across 31 states. The illness causes miserable, drawn-out bouts of explosive diarrhea, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is scrambling to pin down the exact source of contamination. Michigan, New York, Ohio, and North Carolina remain the hardest-hit areas. Officials are urging everyone to take extra care with fresh fruits and vegetables. Wash your produce thoroughly, and stay informed as investigators track the outbreak.
RELATED STORY: World Leaders Say Peace Negotiations Are Going Well, So Why Is Trump Still Threatening Iran?
Byron Donalds Surges in Florida
The political spotlight lands on Congressman Byron Donalds, who is commanding an overwhelming 40-point lead in Florida’s Republican gubernatorial primary. A new statewide survey from the Tyson Group puts the African American lawmaker at 48% support among primary voters. His numbers climb even higher among senior citizens and frequent Fox News viewers. Donalds’ dominant standing marks a notable moment, and his campaign is one to watch as the race unfolds. Whatever your politics, seeing our voices represented at this level speaks to the growing influence of our community in shaping the country’s future.
Families Feeling the Squeeze at the Grocery Store
A sobering new report from the Urban Institute reveals just how hard rising costs are hitting households. Nearly 20% of American adults are dipping into their personal savings simply to buy everyday groceries. More than 60% of consumers are leaning heavily on credit cards to cover basic food costs as annual grocery prices keep climbing. On top of that, roughly 10% of families have turned to buy now, pay later options, and many are missing payments as persistent inflation stretches budgets thin. The findings underscore the real financial stress so many are carrying right now.es.
RELATED STORY: Donald Trump’s Biggest Fan, Lindsey Graham, Dead At 71, Social Media Is In Big Fendi Mode
A Major Victory for Black Farmers
Now for some good news. Black farmers scored a significant legal win after a federal judge ordered the Department of Agriculture to restore roughly $100 million in canceled grant funding. District Judge Beryl Howell temporarily reinstated the crucial funds, which had been terminated as part of a broader crackdown on diversity initiatives. The ruling delivers immediate relief to 24 underserved agricultural organizations that depend on federal support to secure land financing and vital technical assistance. It’s a meaningful step forward for farmers who have long fought for fair access.
As Sybil Wilkes reminds us every day: be informed, be empowered.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!
Sybil Wilkes Covers Today's What We Need to Know: A Win for Black Farmers, Politics, and a Major Health Issue was originally published on blackamericaweb.com