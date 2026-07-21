FDA Backtracks: Lettuce, Taco Bell Off the Hook?

What Changed in the Investigation

The FDA has reversed one of the biggest developments in its investigation into a multistate Cyclospora outbreak.

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Federal health officials now say a lettuce sample that appeared to test positive for the parasite actually produced a false positive result. After reviewing the laboratory data, experts determined the original finding was incorrect. The FDA removed the result from its public investigation update. Officials now say they have no confirmed positive food samples linked to the outbreak.

The change marks a significant shift from the agency’s earlier announcement. Last week, investigators said shredded iceberg lettuce supplied by Taylor Farms de Mexico had tested positive for Cyclospora. That finding quickly drew attention to Taco Bell restaurants in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, and West Virginia, where many sick people reported eating before becoming ill.

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Lettuce Still Part of the Investigation

The FDA’s update does not mean investigators have ruled out lettuce or Taco Bell.

The agency says its traceback investigation still identified Taylor Farms de Mexico as the common supplier of shredded iceberg lettuce served at the affected Taco Bell locations. However, investigators no longer have laboratory evidence confirming the lettuce carried Cyclospora.

Health officials continue collecting and testing food samples. They also continue reviewing patient interviews and supply chain records. The goal is to identify the food that actually caused the illnesses.

Taylor Farms said the FDA informed the company that the original test result was a mistake. The company also said it voluntarily removed iceberg lettuce sourced from central Mexico after the FDA’s initial announcement.

What Happens Next?

The investigation remains active.

The FDA says it will continue working with state health departments and other federal agencies until investigators identify the source of the outbreak. Officials have not announced a timeline for completing the investigation.

Cyclospora is a microscopic parasite that causes an intestinal illness called cyclosporiasis. Common symptoms include watery diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea, bloating, fatigue, and loss of appetite. Without treatment, symptoms can last for weeks.

For now, the FDA has backed away from its strongest evidence connecting lettuce to the outbreak. Even so, investigators have not identified another confirmed source. Until they do, the search for what caused the illnesses continues.

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FDA Backtracks: Lettuce, Taco Bell Off the Hook? was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com