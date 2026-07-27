Can’t Miss Deals Happening On National Drive-Thru Day

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Whether you’re grabbing breakfast on the way to work or satisfying a late-night craving, National Drive-Thru Day is the perfect excuse to skip the line and score some tasty savings.

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Celebrated each year on July 24, many of your favorite fast-food chains and coffee spots mark the occasion with limited-time deals, discounts, freebies, and special app-exclusive offers. If you’re planning to hit the drive-thru, here’s where you can find the best National Drive-Thru Day deals.

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