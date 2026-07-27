Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty 10 Celebrities Who Got Their Start on Reality TV Before Becoming Superstars Reality TV has introduced us to some unforgettable personalities over the years, but for a few celebrities, it was also the beginning of something much bigger. From music and acting to hosting and entrepreneurship, these stars turned reality TV appearances into long lasting careers. Here are 10 celebrities who got their start on reality television before becoming household names. RELATED: Weekend Watch List: Movies & Shows To Watch This Week RELATED: Fame, Fortune & Felonies: Reality TV Stars With Rap Sheets

1. Cardi B Before topping the charts and winning a Grammy, Cardi B stole the spotlight on Love & Hip Hop: New York. Her personality helped her build a massive fan base before she launched one of hip hop’s biggest careers.

2. Tami Roman Tami Roman first appeared on MTV’s The Real World: Los Angeles in 1993. She later became one of the most recognizable faces on Basketball Wives while also building a successful acting and hosting career.

3. Kimora Lee Simmons Kimora Lee Simmons gave fans a behind the scenes look at her life on Kimora: Life in the Fab Lane. The hit series helped expand her influence beyond fashion into television, beauty, and business.

4. NeNe Leakes NeNe Leakes became one of reality TV’s biggest breakout stars on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Her unforgettable one liners helped launch acting roles, Broadway performances, and hosting opportunities. Love Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell? Get more! Join the Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

5. Jennifer Hudson She may not have won American Idol, but Jennifer Hudson became one of the show’s biggest success stories. She went on to win an Oscar, Emmy, Grammy, and Tony Award, joining the exclusive EGOT club.

6. Keke Palmer Long before becoming an Emmy winning host and actress, Keke Palmer competed on MTV’s R U the Girl, a talent competition created by TLC. The exposure came early in her journey to Hollywood.

7. Jamie Chung Jamie Chung first gained attention on The Real World: San Diego before transitioning into acting. She has since starred in major TV shows and films while becoming one of reality TV’s biggest acting success stories.

9. Karamo Brown Karamo Brown made history as the first openly gay Black man on MTV’s The Real World: Philadelphia. Today, he’s best known as the culture expert on Queer Eye, along with his work as an author, producer, and television host.

10. Tiffany “New York” Pollard Few reality stars have had a bigger impact than Tiffany “New York” Pollard. After becoming a fan favorite on Flavor of Love, she landed her own series, I Love New York, and became one of the most iconic personalities in reality TV history.