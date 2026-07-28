‘Children Of Blood And Bone’ Trailer Debuts With First Look At Epic Fantasy Adaptation

Director Gina Prince-Bythewood collaborated closely with author Tomi Adeyemi to bring the acclaimed novel to the big screen.

Source: Photo courtesy of Paramount Pictures / Children of Blood and Bone.

The highly anticipated Children of Blood and Bone trailer officially premiered on YouTube on July 28, giving fans their first glimpse at the long-awaited adaptation of Tomi Adeyemi’s bestselling fantasy novel. Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, who co-wrote the screenplay with Adeyemi, Children of Blood and Bone brings the acclaimed 2018 novel to the big screen with an all-star cast and breathtaking visuals inspired by West African mythology.

Leading the film is Thuso Mbedu as Zélie, joined by an ensemble cast that includes Damson Idris, Amandla Stenberg, Tosin Cole, Viola Davis, Cynthia Erivo, Idris Elba, Regina King, Lashana Lynch, and Chiwetel Ejiofor. Filmed in South Africa, the production reunites Prince-Bythewood with many of the artists and crew members behind The Woman King.

Children of Blood and Bone trailer: What to expect?

The Children of Blood and Bone trailer opens with Lashana Lynch as Jumoke, Zélie’s mother, kneeling before a younger version of her daughter in the desert.

“My daughter, you must not be afraid,” Lynch’s voice tells Zelie. “Orïsha was once a land where magic flowed through our people. You were born with a gift greater than you know, but those who feared our power took it away from us.”

Source: Photo courtesy of Paramount Pictures / Children of Blood and Bone. Thuso MBedu as Zélie.

From there, the trailer introduces the sweeping fantasy world of Orïsha, where Zélie embarks on a dangerous mission to reclaim the magic stolen from her people. Alongside her brother, she forms an unlikely alliance with the son and daughter of the king, played by Chiwetel Ejiofor, as they rise against his oppressive rule.

Love Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell? Get more! Join the Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Set to Beyoncé’s “Energy (feat. Beam),” the Children of Blood and Bone trailer teases massive battles fueled by swords, supernatural powers, and ancient magic. The footage also offers a closer look at the kingdom’s powerful Maji clans, including the Omi Clan, whose members command water, and the Ikú Clan, masters of life and death. Omi Tiders unleash towering waves, while Ikù Reapers, including Zélie’s mother, possess the ability to summon souls.

Source: Damson Idris plays Inan and Cynthia Erivo plays Commander Kaea in Children of Blood and Bone from Paramount Pictures. | PHOTO CREDIT LEPHATSE MOTSHANA COURTESY OF © 2026 PARAMOUNT PICTURES. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. / Children of Blood and Bone.

The trailer also introduces Viola Davis as Mama Agba, who reminds Zélie of the destiny she was born to fulfill.

“I know you miss her,” Viola Davis’ Mama Agba tells Zelie about her mother. “Your powers may be gone, but that does not change who you are. For years I have trained you because I believe you are the one. You can bring magic back.”

Throughout the footage, audiences catch glimpses of the Omi Clan’s coastal village, a striking pink river, and mystical purple crystal-like formations that appear to amplify Zélie’s growing abilities, hinting at the scale of magic that awaits in Children of Blood and Bone.

Source: Thuso Mbedu plays Zélie and Viola Davis plays Mama Agba in Children of Blood and Bone from Paramount Pictures. | PHOTO CREDIT LEPHATSE MOTSHANA COURTESY OF © 2026 PARAMOUNT PICTURES. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Gina Prince-Bythewood revealed that she turned down the opportunity to direct Children of Blood and Bone twice before finally moving forward.

Source: Photo courtesy of Paramount Pictures / Children of Blood and Bone

Prince-Bythewood recently revealed that collaborating directly with Adeyemi on the screenplay became one of the adaptation’s greatest strengths.

“I spoke to her about my vision of how I wanted to approach it, of bringing all of us into this incredible fantasy world to allow all of us to see ourselves reflected beautifully and heroically,” the Love & Basketball director told ESSENCE during an interview published July 16. “It was from that moment that we were completely aligned on vision.”

Before taking on Children of Blood and Bone, Prince-Bythewood admitted she initially passed on the opportunity twice before finally deciding the time was right to bring Orïsha to life.

“I don’t know. I think one time I was doing The Woman King and the other time I think I just wasn’t ready,” she explained. “But I guess ‘the third time is a charm,’ as they say. And this time when I read the book, I just felt so connected to this young hero’s struggle to find her purpose and so inspired by her courage and her resilience and her fight. And I started to see the film and when that happens, I know I have to make it. After The Old Guard and The Woman King, I knew how to make it. I think that was a big part of it as well. This is a huge epic fantasy with a beautiful cultural specificity and it was a gift, and I am so grateful that I got to be the one to bring this incredible world to life.”

Source: Bukky Bakray plays Binta, Amandla Stenberg plays Amari, Regina King plays Queen Nehanda and Chiwetel Ejiofor plays King Saran in Children of Blood and Bone from Paramount Pictures. | PHOTO CREDIT LEPHATSE MOTSHANA COURTESY OF © 2026 PARAMOUNT PICTURES. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. / Children of Blood and Bone.

Upon its release, Children of Blood and Bone became an instant literary phenomenon. The novel debuted at No. 1 on The New York Times Best Sellers list, earned widespread critical acclaim, and launched a bestselling trilogy.

Children of Blood and Bone will hit theaters on Jan.15, 2027. Will you be watching?

RELATED CONTENT: They Got Next: Black Filmmakers To Watch

‘Children Of Blood And Bone’ Trailer Debuts With First Look At Epic Fantasy Adaptation was originally published on globalgrind.com