Dorinda Clark-Cole Talks Upcoming SMAC Conference, New Music & Her "BAM" Wings

SMAC is a 20+ year conference founded by Dorinda Clark-Cole to train gospel singers, musicians, and creatives.

SMAC offers hands-on coaching, from identifying the right songs to mastering modern production techniques.

Dorinda is also debuting signature 'BAM' wings with LOL Burger Bar and a new single, "Better" with The Choir Room.

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Source: Paige Boyd / R1

The “Rose of Gospel Music,” Dorinda Clark-Cole, joined Jekalyn Carr to announce the upcoming Singers, Musicians & Arts Conference (SMAC), running August 5–8 in Birmingham, Alabama. From Ladies Night with psalmist Melvin Crispell III to a Youth Showcase featuring a live marching band, SMAC is where gospel’s next generation gets equipped.

If you’ve ever felt like your gift needed more than just practice—like it needed sharpening—Dorinda Clark-Cole built something just for you.

The Clark Sisters legend and SMAC founder sat down with Jekalyn Carr to share details about the upcoming Singers, Musicians & Arts Conference, a new single, and a very exciting food partnership that has the gospel community buzzing.

What Is SMAC—and Why Does It Matter?

SMAC—the Singers, Musicians & Arts Conference—has been going strong for over 20 years. Dorinda Clark-Cole founded it with one mission: to equip and sharpen gospel singers, musicians, and creatives at every level.

“The Bible says iron sharpens iron,” Dorinda explained to Jekalyn. “So the more knowledge you get, knowledge is power. The more you get, the more you can kind of implement in your local churches.”

This isn’t a conference where you sit in the back and watch. SMAC coaches artists on song selection, stage presence, how to work modern tracks and drum machines, and how to identify what genre and style actually fits their voice. Dorinda shared a story about a gifted young woman at a past SMAC who was fearful and shy—until Dorinda took the time to redirect her to the right song. The room went crazy.

“You ain’t just at no regular conference,” Dorinda said. “We gonna give you the go-tos on how to do things right.”

SMAC 2025: Everything You Need to Know

📍 Location: Birmingham, Alabama

📅 Dates: August 5–8

🌐 Register: dorindaclarkcole.com

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This will be SMAC’s third or fourth year in Birmingham, and the momentum is building. Dorinda notes that the city draws attendees from Atlanta and across the South—a region packed with undiscovered gifting.

Ladies Night: Melvin Crispell III Takes the Psaltery

The opening night of SMAC is Ladies Night, featuring female musicians leading worship—with psalmist Melvin Crispell III as the night’s featured artist. Dorinda called Melvin one of her personal favorites, which is all the endorsement you need.

Right after the service, there’s a special Musician Showcase that Dorinda says you simply have to see in person. “You have never seen” anything like it, she promised. She didn’t give too many details—which means you need to be in the room.

Youth Showcase: The Next Generation Steps Up

Saturday is all about the youth. Dorinda has been watching young singers take over social media, and she wants to give them a real stage. The Youth Showcase will feature young talent and—yes—a live marching band. For gospel audiences who know what a marching band can do to a crowd, that alone is worth the trip.

Why Song Selection Is a Superpower

One of the most underrated parts of SMAC is the song selection coaching. Dorinda has a gift for matching a singer to the right material, and she walks attendees through that process in real time. “You can’t deliver if you don’t know what song fits you,” she said simply. And when she picks the right song for someone? “The audience goes crazy. They’re like, that’s the song for you.”

New Music: “Better” with The Choir Room

Dorinda also teased a brand-new single called “Better”—a collaboration with The Choir Room, a multicultural singing collective that gathers voices from around the world into one space.

The song came out of a spontaneous creative writing session the day before the choir room recording. “To see how all of those voices came together and how God allowed that song to really be uplifting,” Dorinda said, “like I thought it would.” The single is dropping soon, and from the way she described it, it sounds like exactly what the Body of Christ needs right now.

The “Bam” Wings Are Real—and They’re Coming to SMAC

Here’s the moment gospel Twitter has already been talking about. LOL Burgers, an Atlanta-based restaurant, has partnered with Dorinda Clark-Cole to create a signature hot wing: the “Bam” wings. And they’re debuting at SMAC.

Dorinda didn’t hold back on her love of chicken—in the most iconic way possible. “My mother used to say all the time with the sisters… ‘if you feed my girls some chicken, they’ll sing for you.'”

The Bam wings will be introduced at the conference, but if you’re in Atlanta before August and can’t wait, LOL Burgers is already open and ready for you.

A Legacy Still Being Written

Twenty-plus years in, Dorinda Clark-Cole isn’t slowing down. She’s walking a mile a day, doing Oculus workouts in hotel rooms, and still finding creative ways to serve the next generation of gospel artists. SMAC is her gift to the community—and this year’s conference in Birmingham is shaping up to be one of the most powerful yet.

Register now at dorindaclarkcole.com before spots fill up. Whether you’re a singer, musician, or creative just figuring out your gift—come get sharpened.

Dorinda Clark-Cole Talks Upcoming SMAC Conference, New Music & Her "BAM" Wings was originally published on mypraiseatl.com