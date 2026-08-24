“Five Heartbeats” Actor Michael Wright Passes Away at 70

Wright's acclaimed performances, from 'The Wanderers' to 'Oz', showcase his versatility and commitment to complex, nuanced characters.

The iconic role of Eddie King Jr. in 'The Five Heartbeats' cemented Wright's legacy as a transformative actor in Black cinema.

Wright's career exemplifies the power of acting to captivate audiences and preserve important stories, beyond just awards recognition.

Source: Anthony Barboza / Getty

Michael Wright, the actor best known for his standout performance in the musical drama The Five Heartbeats, has passed away at the age of 70.

His wife, Susan, confirmed the news on the actor’s Instagram page in a family statement.

“Michael was a husband, a father, a grandfather, loved one, a friend, and an extraordinary artist whose work touched generations,” the statement reads, in part. “Many knew and loved him through The Five Heartbeats, The Wanderers, V, The Principal, Streamers, and the many other characters he brought to life throughout his remarkable career. His talent, presence, and contributions to film and television will live on, but to those of us who loved him personally, he was so much more than the roles the world knew him for.”

His Five Heartbeats co-star, Leon, also posted a heartfelt tribute on Instagram. “We made History together, we were honored together, you made your mark and for that you will be remembered, my friend,” he wrote.

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Born on April 30, 1956, in New York City, Wright came up through institutions that demanded excellence—graduating from the New Lincoln School and sharpening his craft at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute. By 1978, he had stepped onto the professional stage, and the screen would never quite be the same.

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A Career Built on Bold Choices

Wright’s early work signaled exactly who he was as an artist. In The Wanderers (1979), he inhabited Clinton with a raw, street-level authenticity that turned heads. But it was Robert Altman’s Streamers (1983) that announced his arrival in undeniable terms. His portrayal of Carlyle—volatile, wounded, impossible to look away from—earned him the Volpi Cup for Best Actor at the Venice Film Festival. That kind of recognition doesn’t come from playing it safe.

That same year, Wright joined the cast of NBC’s V and its subsequent iterations, V: The Final Battle and V: The Series (1983–1985), as the resourceful Elias Taylor. The role brought him into living rooms across America, proving his range extended well beyond the intensity of the stage.

Eddie King Jr. and a Legacy Sealed

If one performance defined Michael Wright’s cultural footprint, it was Eddie King Jr. in Robert Townsend’s The Five Heartbeats (1991). Charismatic, self-destructive, and achingly human, Eddie King Jr. became one of the most memorable characters in Black cinema—a portrait of talent consumed by its own fire. Wright didn’t just play the role; he was Eddie King Jr., and audiences who saw that film carried the character with them long after the credits rolled.

The Roles That Followed

Wright continued to challenge himself. In Sugar Hill (1994), he delivered a menacing turn as Raynathan “Ray” Skuggs. His recurring role as Omar White on HBO’s Oz (2001–2003) reaffirmed his gift for portraying complex, morally layered characters. And in Black Lightning (2019), a new generation met him as Lazarus Prime.

A Legacy That Demands Its Flowers

Michael Wright’s career was a masterclass in commitment—to character, to truth, to the stories that don’t always get told. His body of work stands as a quiet but powerful reminder that transformative acting isn’t measured in awards alone. It’s measured in the moments that stay with you.

And Wright gave us plenty of those.

“Five Heartbeats” Actor Michael Wright Passes Away at 70 was originally published on majicatl.com