Navy Reportedly Considering Naming Aircraft Carrier After Trump Instead Of Black Navy War Hero [Op-Ed]

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During President Donald Trump’s first term, the U.S. Navy announced that, for the first time in U.S. history, an aircraft carrier would be named for a Black sailor. The Ford-class carrier would be named the USS Doris Miller to honor an enlisted sailor who famously staffed an anti-aircraft gun during World War II’s attack on Pearl Harbor, despite not having been trained on the weapon. Miller was a mess attendant. But that didn’t stop him from grabbing the gun during the attack, shooting at least one Japanese plane down, and dragging wounded U.S. sailors to safety. Miller was the epitome of an American hero.

So, anyway, now the Trump administration is reportedly considering not naming the aircraft carrier after Miller, and naming it after Trump instead.

Three sources familiar with internal discussions among Navy leadership told CNN that the aircraft carrier, which is still under construction, might not be named for Miller. Two of those sources told the outlet that serious consideration is being given to the idea of naming it after Trump, our commander-in-bone-spurs, who never served in the military but has mused about awarding himself military honors, and does post AI photos of himself as a soldier, while hoping everyone forgets the number of times he has disrespected military service members who have actually fought for their country.

Also, the man is just really obsessed with naming things after himself, including military battleships.

Also, he and his “Secretary of War,” Pete Hegseth, are obsessed with taking things away from Black people and other marginalized groups in favor of white people and white nationalists like themselves.

But whatever, they might name something else after Miller instead.

From CNN:

It would be an unprecedented move to name an aircraft carrier after a sitting president.

The Navy is looking instead to rename another warship after Miller, according to one of the sources, and is recommending him for the Medal of Honor, the highest decoration for military valor. The final authorization for the award is up to Congress and approval from Trump.

Thomas Bledsoe, Miller’s great-nephew, said Miller’s family had not been informed of the change or the renewed effort to award his great-uncle with the Medal of Honor. The family has been working to get him the Medal of Honor “for years,” Bledsoe said, and called the Navy’s move to recommend the honor “very positive.”

So, why rename the aircraft carrier at all then?

Former Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly, a Trump nominee who held positions of leadership in the Navy from 2017 to 2020, announced the new carrier’s name in honor of Miller in January 2020, during a Martin Luther King, Jr. Day ceremony in Pearl Harbor.

“Dorie Miller was the son of a sharecropper,” he said at the time. “And he was an American sailor — so designated by the uniform that he wore — the same uniform all sailors wore, and still wear, regardless of race, ethnic background, or political persuasion.”

Over the past few months, we’ve reported on Hegseth’s record for blocking the promotions of Black people and women in the military, including the Navy. Since his appointment as defense secretary, he has made his mission to de-woke the U.S. military well-known, restoring Confederate names to military bases, trying to ban trans people from serving, and restoring honors for U.S. soldiers who committed the violent, one-sided massacre and genocidal atrocity known as the “battle” of Wounded Knee.

Last year, Hegseth ordered the Secretary of the Navy to rename the USNS Harvey Milk, which honored the Navy veteran and gay rights activist, which, as CNN noted, was done because Hegseth was committed to names “reflective of the Commander-in-Chief’s priorities, our nation’s history, and the warrior ethos,” according to Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell.

According to NBC News, “Ship-naming authority lies with the Navy secretary, but defense secretaries are often deeply involved in decisions to name aircraft carriers, meaning the decision will be made by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao.”

Well, that’s just great.

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Navy Reportedly Considering Naming Aircraft Carrier After Trump Instead Of Black Navy War Hero [Op-Ed] was originally published on newsone.com