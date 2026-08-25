The March on Washington 2026: Defend the Vote !

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(Black PR Wire) National Action Network (NAN) Founder and President Rev. Al Sharpton, together with Martin Luther King III, Arndrea Waters King, and the Drum Major Institute and other partners, announced “March on Washington 2026: Defend the Vote,” to be held in Washington, D.C. on Friday, August 28, 2026, the 63rd anniversary of the historic 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom.

A growing coalition of national partners has already confirmed its participation, including the American Federation of Teachers (AFT), the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), the NAACP, the National Council of Negro Women (NCNW), the National Urban League (NUL), the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation (NCBCP), the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), UnidosUS, the Working Families Party, the Federation of Protestant Welfare Agencies (FPWA), the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, and many more labor, faith, and civic organizations, alongside multiple houses of worship.

The Honorable Yvette Clarke, Chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, will be joined by a delegation of Members at the march, and additional partners will be announced in the coming weeks.

Sixty-three years after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. stood on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial and declared his dream for America, the fundamental right at the heart of that dream, the right to vote, is once again under direct assault. The 2026 March on Washington comes at a moment of profound urgency, following the United States Supreme Court’s decision to gut Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, a ruling Rev. Sharpton has called “a bullet in the heart of the voting rights movement.”

“Defending the vote means defending the foundation of our democracy. Sixty-three years after my father stood at the Lincoln Memorial, we are called to march again, not only in remembrance, but in action.”

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Martin Luther King III

“The March on Washington 2026 is a moral call to protect democracy for every generation. We march to defend the vote, honor those who sacrificed for it, and ensure that every voice is protected.”

Arndrea Waters King

Co-chaired by Rev. Al Sharpton, Martin Luther King III, and Arndrea Waters King, the March on Washington: Defend the Vote is a nonpartisan, unified mobilization that brings together labor, clergy, youth organizers, and community leaders around three shared goals: defending voting rights, securing economic dignity, and ensuring affordability for everyday people. While the defense of the vote stands at the center of this intergenerational call to action, the march unites Americans across movements to confront the systemic rollback of civil rights at this critical moment. Each organization marches under its own banner, grounded in its own convictions, toward these common goals.

Under the banner “Defend the Vote,” this year’s march will bring together civil rights leaders, faith communities, organizers, and Americans from every corner of the country to demand the protection and restoration of voting rights for all citizens. It is both a commemoration of the legacy of those who marched in 1963 and a call to action to protect the gains they fought, bled, and died to secure.

Registration for March on Washington 2026: Defend the Vote is now open. Supporters from across the country are encouraged to register today at the National Action Network website. Additional details, including program information, speakers, and participating partners, will be announced in the weeks ahead.

The March on Washington 2026: Defend the Vote ! was originally published on praiserichmond.com