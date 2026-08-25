Anthony Brown & group therAPy Set To Release Seventh Album, Disclosure

Source: Santiago Felipe / Getty

BALTIMORE, MD — Grammy® Award-nominated and platinum-selling gospel powerhouse Anthony Brown & group therAPy will release their seventh album, Disclosure (A Major Entertainment / Tyscot / Fair Trade Services), to all digital music platforms on September 18th. Pre-orders begin on August 14th. The initial radio single, “Always Be Good,” is currently Top 25 on both the Billboard and Mediabase Gospel Airplay charts and rising.

Pre-save link: https://fts.lnk.to/fulldisclosure

The ten-song collection is a polished fusion of urban contemporary grooves and lushly orchestrated ballads that speak to the heart and soul. David “Glo” Outing II (who produced the Grammy® Award nominated hits “Amen” by Pastor Mike Jr. and “Still” by Jonathan McReynolds) produced the album with Anthony Brown as co-producer. “The first track of the record is called, ‘Full Disclosure.’ It is my most transparent explanation of this record,” Brown says. “The Bible says to everything there is a season, A time to tear down and a time to build. A time to weep and a time to laugh. A time to be silent and a time to speak. A time to mourn and a time to dance…But those heavy seasons can hit so hard that sometimes you’ll look up and ask, Where is God? I was talking to a counselor one day and he told me, ‘I wanna help you, but I can only help you from a position of complete transparency of full disclosure. Tell me the truth and we’ll take it from there.’”

“It was at that moment that I realized that that’s all that God has ever wanted from me,” Brown continues. “That’s all He ever wants from any of us. Not to pretend like the storms in my life don’t exist, not to try to function as if I’m not affected…but to tell Him. Everything. And trust that He is exactly who He says He is. So, I tried Him and these songs are what happened when I went to God and told Him the truth and He responded: This is FULL DISCLOSURE.”

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1. Full Disclosure

2. Never Losin’

3. Create One

4. Promises

5. Up to Something

6. *Reminders*

7. Always Be Good

8. So Good (The Overflow)

9. Still

10. Victory

About Anthony Brown & group therAPy

With nearly a billion digital streams to their credit, Anthony Brown & group therAPy have earned three Grammy® Award nominations. The songs “Worth” (2016) and “Help” (2022) both earned nominations in the Best Gospel Performance/ Song category. The album 2econd Wind: Ready (2021) earned a Best Gospel Album nod. The R.I.A.A. certified the group’s signature song “Worth” gold in 2019 and platinum in 2024. They have also garnered six Billboard Music Award nominations in 2016 and 2018. In addition, they have topped Billboard’s Gospel Airplay chart six times and hit the Top Ten eleven times. They continue to influence contemporary gospel music through songs that inspire faith, hope, and transformation.

Anthony Brown & group therAPy Set To Release Seventh Album, Disclosure was originally published on praiserichmond.com