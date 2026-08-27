‘Pop The Balloon’ Is Selling Black Women’s Rejection As Prime-Time Entertainment [Op-Ed]

Source: pop the balloon live / Netflix There is something fascinating and slightly uncomfortable about the viral sensation Pop The Balloon Or Find Love. It is a wildly entertaining digital show that makes attraction brutally visible. But the show’s appeal also exposes something bigger about modern dating: We increasingly expect chemistry to be immediate, visual, and legible before we’ve learned anything meaningful about the person standing in front of us. The show has turned attraction or lack thereof, into a spectator sport…a comedy show and Black women are the butt of the joke. “Pop The Balloon” highlights the message Black women have been getting for years when it comes to dating: adjust. And that’s saying it in a nice way. Underneath that is: you’re not enough. We have turned the most vulnerable part of dating (wanting to be chosen) into a game show that exposes colorism in the flesh. “Pop The Balloon” is a Black show, through and through. It was created by Black people, BM Matundu and Arlette Amuli, and consistently casts all Black contestants. The show’s premise is simple. Meet a stranger, ask a few questions, assess the vibe and decide: to pop or not to pop. Aesthetics are not a proxy for compatibility. Aka love is absolutely not blind. And lust…it’s got astigmatism. RELATED CONTENT: Yvonne Orji’s Hosted ‘Pop The Balloon’ Bursts Into Controversy Over Johnny Bananas’ Racist Remarks



Colorism Exposed Source: Dima Berlin / Getty Watch enough of the show’s clips and a pattern emerges. Before someone’s emotional availability or intelligence, politics, relationship history, sense of humor, or even a glimpse of their character is seen, the triggering soundtrack of popping balloons saturates the studio and ends love’s possibility of growing where the contestants’ feet are planted. Contestants make snap judgements based on things like height, hair, clothes, body type, and skin tone. And the show’s creators themselves have acknowledged that some contestants come in with unrealistic expectations, arguing that dating has become superficial and materialistic. Love Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell? Get more! Join the Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. That’s not a “Pop The Balloon” problem. That’s modern dating. When attraction is reduced to what can be assessed at a glance, Black women don’t enter that territory on neutral ground. A 2026 Journal of Black Studies study by Elizabeth Hughes interviewed 27 heterosexual Black women ages 18–35 across different skin tones. The women described experiences of fetishization, sexual exploitation, and romantic marginalization, with researchers finding that skin tone and body size significantly shaped their romantic experiences. Many participants described feeling fetishized, viewed through sexual stereotypes or simply not seen as potential romantic partners at all. Hughes found that these experiences varied across the skin-tone spectrum, meaning lighter-skinned women weren’t necessarily “winning” either. They could experience desirability through fetishization, raising its own question: Are they attracted to her, or to what her appearance represents? Are they cute or are they just light-skinned? “Pop the Balloon” is basically a dating app turned into live television. Instead of: Swipe → Match → Chat → Ghost, it’s: See → Judge → Reject → Pop. And the audience gets to watch the rejection happen in real time.