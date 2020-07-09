Healthy Ever After: How Turmeric And Other Herbs Help Boost The Immune System

Get Up!
| 07.09.20
Dismiss

Erica Campbell’s sister, Alana Jamison, called in for Healthy Ever After today giving us some tips on how to use turmeric and other herbs to help boost the immune system. Press play up top to hear how else they can be used and where to find them at your local grocery store!

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

SEE ALSO: 

Lecrae Helps Install Hand-Washing Stations For The Homeless

10 Empowering Health Affirmations You Should Repeat Everyday

Immune System Boosters To Prevent Getting The Coronavirus

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

herbs , immune systems

Also On Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell:
“We’re The Campbells” Los Angeles Screening [PHOTOS]
We're The Campbells Screening
25 photos
Latest
Get More From The Show
Close