Porsha Williams Arrested At Protest For Breonna Taylor

Porsha Williams has been in the streets protesting since the very beginning of when they started after the death of George Floyd. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star has just been arrested in Louisville, Kentucky at the home of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron. A video posted on Twitter shows her being handcuffed and taken in the back of a police van. The mass demonstration took place outside the AG’s home because he has yet to file charges in the murder of Breonna Taylor.

According to Louisville PD, Porsha was cited for criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and intimidating a participant in legal process. She was one of nearly 90 arrested at the protest, along with ‘Love & Hip Hop’ star Yandy Smith and reality TV star and activist Tamika Mallory .

It's been more than 4 months since 3 Louisville cops served a no-knock warrant leading to the shooting and killing of Breonna in her own home.

