Tia and Tamera’s Brother Tavior Mowry Proposes To Christian Rock Singer Zandy Fitzgerald

We know the Mowry family children for their work in front of the camera. But there is one Mowry sibling who didn’t make a living acting on our television screens. He’s Tavior, the youngest child in the family.

And recently, the 27-year-old football player and musician proposed to his girlfriend, singer, Zandy Fitzgerald. Tavior commemorated the moment on his Instagram page.

According to Fitzgerald the two met two and a half years ago and had their first date over ramen.

In reflecting on the moment, Zandy wrote:

“I always said “I want whoever I marry to love God more than He loves me” because I knew if that was the case I would be loved well. That prayer and many others were answered when @taviordontaemowry walked into my life. Two and a half years ago we ate ramen together as strangers and now we’re PREPARING TO GET MARRIED. What a ride. ❤️❤️❤️”

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com.

