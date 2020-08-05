“Best Relationship I’ve Ever Been In” Tiffany Haddish Confirms Her And Common Are Official!

After months of speculation and virtual dates, Tiffany Haddish confirms she’s in a relationship with Common!

Originally Haddish mentioned she didn’t want to go public with relationships due to privacy but the Chicago native is making her feel brand new. The actress joined the latest episode of Steve-O’s podcast, Steve-O’s Wild Ride, and confirmed her taken relationship status and the details of their bond.

“I’ve lost 20 pounds since I’ve been in this relationship,” she shared. “I feel more confident in me and it’s not him that’s doing it. I’m just way happier and it’s like knowing I got somebody that cares about me, that really has my back. It seems like he does anyways. And I love it. I love him.”

The couple met in 2019 on the set of the film The Kitchen, but she explains after their virtual Bumble date is where the feelings blossomed.

While in quarantine the actress shaved all her hair and Common even supported her through that.

“I’ve been talking about cutting my hair for years … he said it was beautiful,” she shared. “He’s like, ‘Wow, you did it man. You’ve got a lot of courage. You look so beautiful. I love it.’ And I’m like, ‘Ahh, put your head on my head.’”

PEOPLE magazine reported in that earlier this year at the Like a Boss premiere, Haddish told them that in 2020 she was making the room for a love life, and it looks like that’s exactly what she did.

“This is hands down the best relationship I’ve ever been in — Knock on wood!”

