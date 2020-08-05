Mr. Griffin: My Past Is Covered By The Blood Of Jesus

God changes people for the good. It doesn’t happen over night, but it happens, and GRIFF is thankful for it.

In today’s Mr. Griffin segment, GRIFF reminded listeners of how Psalm 40: 1-5 teaches us to wait patiently for God’s promises. The scripture reads:

I waited patiently for the Lord; he turned to me and heard my cry. 2 He lifted me out of the slimy pit, out of the mud and mire; he set my feet on a rock and gave me a firm place to stand. 3 He put a new song in my mouth, a hymn of praise to our God. Many will see and fear the Lord and put their trust in him. 4 Blessed is the one who trusts in the Lord, who does not look to the proud, to those who turn aside to false gods. 5 Many, Lord my God, are the wonders you have done, the things you planned for us. None can compare with you; were I to speak and tell of your deeds, they would be too many to declare.

