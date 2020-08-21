Kurt Carr Discusses New Wave Of Gospel Music As Stellar Awards Approaches [EXCLUSIVE]

Get Up!
| 08.21.20
Dismiss

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

The legendary Kurt Carr, who was once inducted into the Stellar Awards Hall of Fame, called in today to discuss the upcoming 35th Annual Stellar Awards and the new talent to be featured on it. The award show airs this Sunday, August 23 on BET!

DON’T MISS…

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Kurt Carr

Also On Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell:
“We’re The Campbells” Los Angeles Screening [PHOTOS]
We're The Campbells Screening
25 photos
Register to Vote
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Get More From The Show
Close