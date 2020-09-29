Jekalyn Carr Releases Live Music Video For “Jehovah Jireh”

Anybody else get chills whenever Jekalyn Carr opens her mouth to speak or sing? She is anointed, no question. If songs like “Greater Is Coming,” “I See Miracles,” “You Will Win” or “You’re Bigger” weren’t telling enough, her new song “Jehovah Jireh” might move you.

Take a listen to the new song from her latest album, Changing Your Story, which was recorded live last year at Atlanta’s Praise 102.5’s annual “Praise In The Park.”

