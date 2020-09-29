WATCH: Barrage Of Anti-Trump Billboards Greet President In Cleveland On Way To Presidential Debate

In 2016, Donald Trump was coronated at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. This year, Cleveland plays host to the first Presidential Debate and the city will be sending a very different message to President Trump when he arrives Tuesday, September 29th.

The RememberWhatTheyDid and #VoteThemOut campaign launched nine anti-Trump billboards which take on Trump’s failures on issues like Coronavirus, migrant children, and police brutality that line the route from the airport to downtown Cleveland and the major streets to hotels and the debate site on the Cleveland Clinic’s campus.

With the debate’s location at world-renowned health institution the Cleveland Clinic, it is fitting that artwork by former ICU nurse turned artist Nate Lewis and by legendary rock poster artist Justin Hampton focused on Trump’s failures on Coronavirus will be prominently displayed on the route to the Cleveland Clinic campus. The art features Trump’s own words “that’s going to sort of just disappear… I hope.” (July 2020) and “This is so unfair to me.” (May 2020) overlaid with jarring images of the utter devastation caused by Trump’s failures.

The RememberWhatTheyDid and #VoteThemOut campaign has launched dozens of billboards and posted thousands of street art posters across five battleground cities: Detroit, Michigan; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Cleveland, Ohio and Phoenix, Arizona.

Organized by Cleveland natives Scott Goodstein and Jeff Rusnak along with DC- based artist Robin Bell, known for his video projections on the Trump Hotel in DC, the campaign brings together leading artists from across the United States.

See the art and learn more here: https://rememberwhattheydid.com.

