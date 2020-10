Tasha Cobbs Leonard will be joining Erica Campbell and Griff Friday, October 9 at 7PM EST on Facebook Live and you’re invited! After the interview, you’ll get a look at Tasha Cobbs Leonard’s new music video and she’ll be answering fan questions. Don’t miss it!

