Get Up & Vote: Sybil Wilkes’ Convo With Kamala Harris [EXCLUSIVE]

| 11.02.20
Sybil Wilkes talked with vice president nominee Kamala Harris today about the important of voting and shares a few reasons why she believes everyone should exercise their vote. If you missed it, press play up top!

