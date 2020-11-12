UPS is walking back some of its policies when it comes to the personal appearance of its employees–most notably, its delivery drivers.

Employees are now free to grow beards. Mustaches are no longer limited to above the crease of the lip.

When it comes to hair, employees are now allowed to wear their hair longer than collar length. Afros and braids are also allowed.

“These changes reflect our values and desire to have all UPS employees feel comfortable, genuine and authentic while providing service to our customers and interacting with the general public,” UPS said in a a statement, adding that the company is “determined to continue to make UPS a great place to work for all of our more than 500,000 employees around the world.”

However, the company said styles still must be business-appropriate and not pose a safety concern.

Source: WBAL-TV

UPS Lifts Ban On Natural Hairstyles & Beards was originally published on magicbaltimore.com

